Venezuela Vs USA, World Baseball Classic: Suarez Ninth‑Inning Double Seals Historic First Title

Venezuela Javier Sanoja (4) scores on a double by Eugenio Suárez during the ninth inning in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against the United States, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Venezuela Javier Sanoja (4) scores on a double by Eugenio Suárez during the ninth inning in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic against the United States, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky