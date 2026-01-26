Khelo India Winter Games 2026: On 77th Republic Day, Ladakh Scouts Vying To Make A Difference In Ice Hockey

Right now, in India there are just two Olympic-size artificial ice rinks, one in Dehradun and one in Leh (at the indoor Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium). “To make ice hockey truly a popular sport, we need more such rinks all over the country. For now, the sport is largely confined to Leh (Ladakh). We need to spread the sport to the other corners of the country and that’s only how we can help the sport grow,” Captain Parth Jagtap, part of the Army team playing in the 2026 KIWG, said.