Khelo India Winter Games, Ice Hockey Final Preview: Chandigarh Become Talk of Town Ahead Of Army Clash

Chandigarh's women's team bagged the ice hockey bronze medal, defeating Himachal Pradesh 4-3 in extra time. That win spurred the men to beat favourites Ladakh, said head coach Gaurav Raheja after the semi-final victory

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Ice Hockey Final Preview chandigarh vs army
Chandigarh celebrate their semi-final win over Ladakh in the ice hockey semi-finals of Khelo India Winter Games 2026 in Leh. Photo: KIWG 2026
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In a come-from-behind win, Chandigarh stunned hosts Ladakh 3-2 in the semis

  • Chandigarh have never been in the final of Khelo India Winter Games ice hockey

  • Youngsters from the plains utilising their in-line hockey skills on ice rinks

Completely against the script, the Chandigarh men’s team has become the darling of the ice-hockey loving community in Ladakh. In a thrilling semi-final on Saturday (January 24, 2026), Chandigarh stunned favourites Ladakh 3-2 to enter their first-ever Khelo India Winter Games ice-hockey final. The come-from-behind victory not only won them thousands of local fans, but it also highlighted how youngsters from the plains are utilising their in-line hockey skills on ice rinks.

Action from Day 5 of Khelo India Winter Games 2026 in Leh. - SAI Media
Khelo India Winter Games Day 5: Sachin Keeps Haryana On Top; Women Skaters Win First Gold For Ladakh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Like how roller skaters switch to ice and figure skating, hockey in India is also seeing youngsters ‘converting’ from hard wooden or concrete surfaces to ice. In-line hockey is played on wheels while ice-skaters use blades. Both versions involve pace, stamina and skills to score and defend.

While players in regions like Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh have the luxury of ice surfaces and frozen ponds, teams like Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Telangana are not so fortunate. Most of them play in-line hockey and then train on ice surfaces ahead of events like Khelo India Winter Games or similar national events. Chandigarh’s upset win against Ladakh thus makes it extra-special. And they started playing ice hockey only in KIWG 2025.

Related Content
Related Content

Chandigarh's head coach Gaurav Raheja was ecstatic after the triumph against Ladakh. “Before the match (vs Ladakh), we were only playing for performance and thinking only about giving our best. But the way each and every player played, and with the crowd cheering for us, we did it. You only get a few chances in life to be part of history leave alone writing it and Chandigarh did that today. We wrote history today,” said Raheja to SAI Media.

There was double joy for Chandigarh on Saturday. Their women clinched the ice-hockey bronze medal defeating Himachal Pradesh 4-3 in extra time. That win spurred the men’s team, said Raheja. “Because of them, we believed we could do it. That belief inspired our boys, and they did it too. This day will be remembered by Chandigarh, the Chandigarh Sports Department, and our Ice Hockey Federation for a lifetime,” said Raheja.

“The 2025 Khelo India Winter Games was our first experience of playing hockey on ice. We don’t get many chances to practice ice hockey because we don’t have an ice rink in Chandigarh. We travel to Dehradun on weekends to practice, but even then, not all team members can join due to college and other commitments.

So we take turns and practice whenever possible. Hockey is our life. We don’t think much about financial constraints—we manage somehow. I’m really excited about tomorrow’s match (versus Army) and looking forward to giving our best performance,” said Chandigarh team captain Unnatveer Singh.

Team Chandigarh have been quick learners. “At the 5th Khelo India Winter Games, it was our first experience playing hockey on ice. was more about understanding ice and getting used to it. We couldn’t perform well, but losing was also a big learning experience. For KIWG 2026, we prepared much better and had stronger practice sessions. During the semi-final, I wasn’t nervous at all and was actually excited to perform in front of such a big crowd, whether they were cheering or not. My focus was only on giving my best,” said goalkeeper Ujjawal Pratap Singh Matharu.

“I really admire the Ladakh team, especially their speed and how naturally they perform on ice. This win is not just mine—it belongs to the entire team. Our parents and coaches are our biggest support, they helped us financially by arranging expensive equipment,” added Matharu.

Monday (26 January), Republic Day, will be a big day for Chandigarh. Playing against mighty Army will in itself be an honour but Chandigarh will not throw in the towel, they promise. Army, the defending champions are taking nothing for granted.

“There is a saying, expect the unexpected, and we were open to both possibilities. Chandigarh’s skill and mind-set were in sync, and they are a fast team. Against Ladakh, they truly put their best foot forward, and it is important to appreciate a good game. It will be an honour to play with them,” said Tsewang Namgail, the Indian Army captain.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Series Win In Guwahati

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Name 15‑Member Squad After Reversing Boycott Threat

  3. Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir’s Son Accused Of Sexual Assault By Housemaid

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Accepts ICC Decision On Removal And Replacement By Scotland

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: Ukrainian Storms Into Quarters

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Breezes Past Tommy Paul To Seal Meeting With Alex De Minaur In Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Learner Tien Sweeps Away Daniil Medvedev To Secure First Grand Slam Quarterfinals

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Tommy Paul To Reach Quarterfinals

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Learner Tien Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: 20-Year-Old American Sends 11th Seed Packing

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  4. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  5. Delhi Air Quality Returns to ‘Moderate’ After 103 Days As Rain Brings Brief Relief

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  4. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  5. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley