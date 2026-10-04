"Is This The Right Way To Treat Women?’: Priyanka Gandhi Questions Modi, Shah Over Journalists' Harassment Allegations

Priyanka Gandhi questioned Modi and Shah over alleged harassment of women journalists.
Pawan Khera demanded an FIR and action against police personnel facing allegations.
Saurabh Bharadwaj and Rahul Gandhi also questioned police conduct during the protest.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday alleged that no FIR had been registered against the police officials allegedly involved in the sexual harrasement of women journalists covering a protest near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Priyanka Gandhi demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address allegations and ensure the safety of women in public places.
“The very police whose job it is to provide security is making women feel threatened. From college students to journalists—women are facing insecurity everywhere,” she said.
Addressing Modi and Shah, Priyanka Gandhi asked: “Is this the right way to treat women? If not, then why don't you take notice of it?”
Three women journalists have submitted complaints, which Delhi Police said on Sunday were being transferred to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial enquiry”.
The complaints relate to Saturday’s demonstrations demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Pawan Khera Seeks FIR And Action
Congress MP Pawan Khera also questioned Amit Shah over the allegations and demanded action against the police personnel accused of misconduct.
“If some random thug or ruffian on the street were to behave this way with a woman, she would at least expect the police to stand by her and deliver justice,” he said.
“But imagine, if the police themselves treat women with such disgusting behavior, where will the women of this country go for justice?”
Khera urged Shah to ensure an FIR was registered and action taken against those responsible. He also called on Modi to implement the women’s reservation law at the earliest.
“Women need safety, respect, and equal share in power,” he said, adding that the leaders should resign if they could not deliver.
Bharadwaj Alleges Misconduct Against AAP Volunteers
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that an ACP-rank officer had allegedly molested a journalist and accused the central government and police of supporting the accused.
“A lady journalist has been molested by an ACP rank officer. And Central Govt & its Police stands with the molester,” he said.
Bharadwaj also alleged that police personnel had inappropriately touched female AAP volunteers during earlier incidents. Describing a change in police conduct over recent weeks, he said they had turned into “criminals in uniform”.
Complaints Referred To Crime Branch
Delhi Police acknowledged receiving complaints from three women journalists concerning the October 3 protest.
“Same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry,” the department said on X. The complaints were being referred to the Crime Branch at Kamla Market.
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre
Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, had raised the allegations on Saturday, attacking Amit Shah over police's alleged misconduct.
“For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered. Isn't that the police's basic duty? They haven't even done that,” he wrote in Hindi on X.
He also alleged that cameras were snatched, journalists were dragged and women protesters faced misconduct.
“Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this,” he said.
Delhi Police detained several AISA members during Saturday’s demonstration, ANI reported. Protesters including AISA president Neha Bora and senior advocates Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal attempted to cross barricades, according to the report.
Separately, at least three FIRs were registered over the October 2 mass protest—two at Parliament Street police station and one at Connaught Place police station, ANI reported.