California officials have argued that the federal list contains inaccuracies and could wrongly identify US citizens as ineligible voters. Los Angeles County officials said an examination of a sample of 200 registrations from the list found that nearly 40 per cent appeared to belong to people born in the United States. Researchers working with the UCLA Voting Rights Project also found that more than 40 per cent of the names on the federal list did not appear on the state’s current voter rolls, according to the Los Angeles Times.