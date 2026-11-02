Barcelona Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Unai Emery returns to Camp Nou as Aston Villa take their perfect Champions League record to Barcelona in a major 2026-27 league-phase test

image Prefer on Google
Barcelona Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain. Joan Monfort/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Aston Villa have won all three of their Champions League league-phase matches and sit second in the 2026-27 standings

  • Barcelona lost to Paris Saint-Germain before beating Alaves 6-1 to respond in La Liga

  • Villa head to Catalonia after a winless run in their last two matches across all competitions

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa head to Camp Nou to face Barcelona in a high-stakes UEFA Champions League clash. Villa carry a perfect European record with nine points from three league-phase games, sitting joint second behind Paris Saint-Germain. However, Villa enter on a two-match domestic slump following an EFL Cup exit to Bournemouth and a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Barcelona are aiming to rebuild momentum after a turbulent stretch. A 4-2 loss to PSG ended their 11-game winning streak, which was immediately followed by a Clasico defeat to Real Madrid. Hansi Flick’s side responded with a 6-1 thrashing of Alaves to stay atop La Liga.

While Barcelona’s attack remains prolific, their defense has leaked goals in nine of their last ten matches. Historically, however, Camp Nou remains a fortress against English clubs, where Barcelona are unbeaten in 15 home encounters.

The hosts Barcelona face a severe injury crisis. Dani Olmo (adductor), Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Xavi Espart, and Roony Bardghji are all ruled out. All eyes are on Lamine Yamal, who can surpass Kylian Mbappé as the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history with another goal.

Related Content
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with his teammate Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. - Jose Breton/AP Photo
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal gestures end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Aston Villa's John McGinn greets fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
Barcelona's young sensation Lamine Yamal during the practice ahead of the Galatasaray clash - | Photo: X/FCBarcelona

Emery’s side has fewer injury concerns, missing only Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. In-form striker Nicolas Jackson will lead the attack, having scored eight goals in his first 12 appearances.

All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Barcelona And Aston Villa

When And Where Will UEFA Champions League Match Between Barcelona And Aston Villa Take Place?

The UCL encounter between Barcelona And Aston Villa will take place at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain and has a start time of 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 4.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Barcelona Vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League Match?

The UEFA Champions League tie between Barcelona And Aston Villa will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch Atletico Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Online In India?

The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories