Barcelona Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Aston Villa have won all three of their Champions League league-phase matches and sit second in the 2026-27 standings
Barcelona lost to Paris Saint-Germain before beating Alaves 6-1 to respond in La Liga
Villa head to Catalonia after a winless run in their last two matches across all competitions
Unai Emery’s Aston Villa head to Camp Nou to face Barcelona in a high-stakes UEFA Champions League clash. Villa carry a perfect European record with nine points from three league-phase games, sitting joint second behind Paris Saint-Germain. However, Villa enter on a two-match domestic slump following an EFL Cup exit to Bournemouth and a 1-1 draw against Fulham.
Barcelona are aiming to rebuild momentum after a turbulent stretch. A 4-2 loss to PSG ended their 11-game winning streak, which was immediately followed by a Clasico defeat to Real Madrid. Hansi Flick’s side responded with a 6-1 thrashing of Alaves to stay atop La Liga.
While Barcelona’s attack remains prolific, their defense has leaked goals in nine of their last ten matches. Historically, however, Camp Nou remains a fortress against English clubs, where Barcelona are unbeaten in 15 home encounters.
The hosts Barcelona face a severe injury crisis. Dani Olmo (adductor), Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Xavi Espart, and Roony Bardghji are all ruled out. All eyes are on Lamine Yamal, who can surpass Kylian Mbappé as the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history with another goal.
Emery’s side has fewer injury concerns, missing only Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. In-form striker Nicolas Jackson will lead the attack, having scored eight goals in his first 12 appearances.
All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Barcelona And Aston Villa
When And Where Will UEFA Champions League Match Between Barcelona And Aston Villa Take Place?
The UCL encounter between Barcelona And Aston Villa will take place at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain and has a start time of 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 4.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Barcelona Vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League Match?
The UEFA Champions League tie between Barcelona And Aston Villa will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch Atletico Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.