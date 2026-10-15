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Aston Villa Thrash Fenerbahce 6-0 In Stunning Rout At Home

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Aston Villa delivered a stunning performance to thrash Fenerbahce 6-0 in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase clash at Villa Park on Wednesday, October 14. Johan Manzambi opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a deflected effort before Nicolas Jackson took centre stage, netting twice in the 31st and 39th minutes to give Unai Emery’s side a commanding three-goal half-time lead. Fenerbahce struggled to contain Villa’s attacking intensity after the break, and Ross Barkley converted a penalty in the 68th minute after Manzambi was fouled inside the box. Barkley struck again four minutes later to make it 5-0, leaving the visitors with little hope of a recovery. Substitute Tammy Abraham completed the rout with a close-range finish in the 90th minute as Villa celebrated a memorable European victory and continued their impressive home record.

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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce UEFA champions league football highlights
Aston Villa's John McGinn greets fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce UEFA champions league football highlights-Tammy Abraham
Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce UEFA champions league football highlights-Ognjen Mimovic
Fenerbahce's Ognjen Mimovic, left, challenges Aston Villa's Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce UEFA champions league football highlights-Ross Barkley
Aston Villa's Ross Barkley shoots a penalty to score his sides' fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce UEFA champions league football highlights-Archie Brown
Fenerbahce's Archie Brown, right, and Fenerbahce's Irfan Kahveci challenge Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson, center, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce UEFA champions league football highlights-Nicolas Jackson
Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce UEFA champions league football highlights-Nicolas Jackson
Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce UEFA champions league football highlights-Johan Manzambi
Players react after Aston Villa's Johan Manzambi scored his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce UEFA champions league football highlights-Britains Prince William
Britain's Prince William, top right, watches the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce UEFA champions league football highlights-
Fans cheer ahead of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Fenerbahce in Birmingham, England, Wednesday Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow

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