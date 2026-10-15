Aston Villa Thrash Fenerbahce 6-0 In Stunning Rout At Home

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 October 2026 5:33 pm

Aston Villa delivered a stunning performance to thrash Fenerbahce 6-0 in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase clash at Villa Park on Wednesday, October 14. Johan Manzambi opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a deflected effort before Nicolas Jackson took centre stage, netting twice in the 31st and 39th minutes to give Unai Emery’s side a commanding three-goal half-time lead. Fenerbahce struggled to contain Villa’s attacking intensity after the break, and Ross Barkley converted a penalty in the 68th minute after Manzambi was fouled inside the box. Barkley struck again four minutes later to make it 5-0, leaving the visitors with little hope of a recovery. Substitute Tammy Abraham completed the rout with a close-range finish in the 90th minute as Villa celebrated a memorable European victory and continued their impressive home record.