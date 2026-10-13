Galatasaray Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And, Where To Watch

Galatasaray meet Barcelona at RAMS Park in Istanbul on Tuesday night in the Champions League
Barcelona arrive under Hansi Flick on a ten-game winning streak after a 5-1 win over Feyenoord
Galatasaray are looking to recover after a 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP in their opening league-phase match
Galatasaray host Barcelona at RAMS Park in Istanbul on Tuesday night as the Champions League returns. The Spanish side bring a ten-game winning streak into one of Europe’s toughest away grounds.
Barcelona arrive in strong form under manager Hansi Flick after opening their European campaign with a 5-1 win over Feyenoord. The match matters for both sides. Barcelona want to keep their momentum in the league phase while Galatasaray need a response after a poor start in Europe.
The Turkish side began the league phase with a 3-1 away defeat to Sporting CP. They head into this game after a 3-1 domestic win over ten-man Kasımpaşa, a result that offered a timely lift before a far sterner test against Barcelona’s pressing game and fast attack. Manager Okan Buruk knows his side faces a formidable tactical challenge in trying to neutralise Barcelona’s aggressive pressing game.
Barcelona's Hot Streak
Barcelona have built their run through a busy stretch of fixtures. Before the international break they beat Levante 4-2, thrashed Racing Santander 7-2 and won 3-1 away at Sevilla.
They returned from the three-week international hiatus on Saturday and beat Getafe 3-0. The visitors arrive in Turkey refreshed after several key starters were rested over the weekend, looking to extend their dominant ten-game winning streak with the help of a relentless, high-scoring attack.
Team News Update
Barcelona have notable absentees. Raphinha is sidelined with a thigh injury, while Frenkie de Jong is unavailable with a knee problem. On the other hand, Galatasaray also face selection issues.
Right-back Wilfried Singo is ruled out. However, the hosts receive a major attacking boost as superstar striker Victor Osimhen returns to full fitness, giving them a potent weapon to test Barcelona’s high defensive line.
Head-To-Head Record
The record favours Barcelona. The clubs have met ten times, with Barcelona winning six and the teams drawing three.
Galatasaray’s only win came in November 1994, when Barcelona lost 2-1 away in the Champions League group stage. That remains the Turkish side’s lone victory in this fixture.
Their most recent meetings came in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League round of 16. The first leg in Spain ended 0-0 before Barcelona won 2-1 in Türkiye in the return game, with Pedri opening the scoring for the visitors.
All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Galatasaray And Barcelona
When And Where Will UEFA Champions League Match Between Galatasaray And Barcelona Take Place?
The UCL encounter between Galatasaray and Barcelona will take place at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, Istanbul.
What Time Will the Galatasaray And Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match Start?
The Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 14.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Galatasaray And Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match?
The UEFA Champions League tie between Galatasaray and Barcelona will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch Galatasaray Vs Barcelona Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.