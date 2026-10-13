Cristiano Ronaldo Shines In Al Nassr Victory Following Missile Threat Delay In Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued a security warning about 15 minutes before kick-off at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh
The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Neftchi Fergana was delayed by an hour
The danger later passed after the alert amid tension linked to missile attacks claimed by Yemen-based Houthi rebels
Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite match against Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana was delayed by an hour on Monday after a security alert in Riyadh forced players and fans to wait before kick-off.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued the warning about 15 minutes before the scheduled start at Al-Awwal Park, against the backdrop of missile attacks claimed by Yemen-based Houthi rebels in recent days.
The Civil Defence later informed that the danger had passed and the fixture could go ahead. Al-Nassr then put the disruption behind them and beat Neftchi 3-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring before half-time.
The delay shifted attention from the teams’ opening continental assignment to the wider security situation in the Saudi capital. Once play began, Al-Nassr took control and turned a tense night into a winning start.
Missile Threat In Riyadh
The wider threat shaped the evening. The Saudi-led coalition informed that it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh on Monday. At least three explosions were heard in the city that evening, adding to tension around the stadium.
The alert disrupted preparations at Al-Awwal Park, where both sides had been due to begin their continental campaign. A sparse crowd stayed in the stands as the players waited for the situation to be resolved.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence later announced that the danger had passed. That cleared the way for the match to start after the hour-long delay.
Ronaldo Helps Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr struck first in the 33rd minute. Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring with a deflected effort. Ronaldo made it 2-0 nine minutes later after a move built by two teammates.
Sadio Mane sent in a looping cross from the left and Aiman Yahya guided the ball into Ronaldo’s path with his chest. The 41-year-old Portuguese forward then turned and drove his shot into the bottom corner, giving Al-Nassr a two-goal cushion before the break.
Neftchi fought back early in the second half. Alisher Odilov scored six minutes after the restart to pull one back and give the visitors a route into the contest.
Their task soon grew harder. Ikromjon Alibaev was sent off in the 65th minute for a foul on Mohamed Simakan.
Al-Nassr made the extra man count late on. Neftchi defender Anvarjon Gofurov scored an own goal in the 78th minute to seal a 3-1 win on a night when the security alert had threatened to overshadow the fixture.