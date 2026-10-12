‘There’s No Debate’: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Huge Claim About Being Football’s Greatest Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself the greatest footballer in history, insisting his numbers speak for themselves
The Portuguese superstar says he feels his goals and achievements are not receiving enough appreciation
Ronaldo insists he lives in the present and does not know when he might retire
Cristiano Ronaldo has never been one to shy away from making his opinions known, and his latest comments have once again reignited football's greatest debate. The Portuguese superstar has declared himself the best player in the history of the sport, insisting that his achievements and goalscoring exploits are not receiving the appreciation they deserve.
His remarks come at a particularly turbulent time, with the Al-Nassr forward facing disciplinary action from Portugal following a reported disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the national team.
Cristiano Ronaldo Insists No One Can Match His Legacy
Speaking to CNN Portugal, Ronaldo expressed frustration with the attention surrounding his pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone, suggesting that people were overlooking the significance of his achievements.
“People aren’t appreciating my moments or my goals, you know?" Ronaldo said.
"I’m 85 goals away, but I don’t think I actually like it. But I don’t like it. I don’t like it. Things have to happen naturally. Whether it’s 920 goals, 925, 930 I’m the best in history. Full stop. There’s no debate about who the best in history is. You just have to keep scoring goals. The numbers say it all," he added.
Ronaldo's declaration is certain to fuel the long-running debate over his standing alongside Lionel Messi. While the Portuguese forward boasts remarkable goalscoring numbers and longevity, Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina in 2022 and his collection of individual honours continue to strengthen his own case in the GOAT conversation.
Ronaldo Lives in the Present Amid Portugal Controversy
The 41-year-old also offered a glimpse into his mindset, making it clear that he is not preoccupied with planning too far into the future.
"I don’t think about the long term. I’m telling you, and I swear to you on my children’s lives, I live in the moment, in the present. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. I might wake up feeling unmotivated and not want to play anymore. I just don’t know," he added.
His comments arrive days after the Portuguese Football Federation provisionally suspended him following disciplinary proceedings over his departure from the national team camp. Ronaldo had left amid a reported fallout with Jesus after being an unused substitute against Norway.
The federation has said the disciplinary process will determine the consequences, while Ronaldo has apologised for leaving his teammates and failing to acknowledge supporters.