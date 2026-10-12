Barcelona Cruise Past Getafe With Dominant Three-Goal Display

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 October 2026 11:22 am

FC Barcelona produced a dominant display at the Spotify Camp Nou to sweep past Getafe 3-0 in La Liga. Anthony Gordon set the tone with a lightning-fast strike inside the opening minute, catching the visitors cold. Gabriel Jesus doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark with a clinical finish from close range, putting the Catalan giants firmly in control. Getafe struggled to find any attacking rhythm against relentless pressure, managing just a single shot on target all evening. Jules Koundé sealed the comprehensive victory midway through the second half, turning home a Lamine Yamal cross following a corner to secure a clean sheet and maintain Barcelona's exceptional league form.