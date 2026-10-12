Barcelona Cruise Past Getafe With Dominant Three-Goal Display

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FC Barcelona produced a dominant display at the Spotify Camp Nou to sweep past Getafe 3-0 in La Liga. Anthony Gordon set the tone with a lightning-fast strike inside the opening minute, catching the visitors cold. Gabriel Jesus doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark with a clinical finish from close range, putting the Catalan giants firmly in control. Getafe struggled to find any attacking rhythm against relentless pressure, managing just a single shot on target all evening. Jules Koundé sealed the comprehensive victory midway through the second half, turning home a Lamine Yamal cross following a corner to secure a clean sheet and maintain Barcelona's exceptional league form.

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Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga match highlights-Jules Kounde
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, and Barcelona's Eric Garcia, right, celebrate after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga match highlights-Barcelonas Jules Kounde
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, scores his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga match highlights-Barcelonas Anthony Gordon
Barcelona's Anthony Gordon, left, challenges for the ball with Getafe's Andres Garcia, centre, and Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga match highlights-Getafes Johan Mojica
Getafe's Johan Mojica, left, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Jules Kounde during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga match highlights-Barcelonas Gabriel Jesus
Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus holds the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga match highlights-Barcelonas Gabriel Jesus
Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga match highlights-Gabriel Jesus
Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus, left, challenges for the ball with Getafe's Djene Dakonam during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga match highlights-Barcelonas Eric Garcia
Barcelona's Eric Garcia kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga match highlights-Barcelonas Dani Olmo
Barcelona's Dani Olmo in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga match highlights-Lamine Yamal
From left, Barcelona's Jules Kounde, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's Anthony Gordon, Barcelona's Rodrigo celebrate after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

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