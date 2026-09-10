Como Vs RB Leipzig LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Como Vs RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Friday, September 11, at 12:30 PM IST
Como will look to begin their European campaign debut with a win at home
Como will make its Champions League debut against RB Leipzig at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Thursday, September 10. It is the club's first European campaign of any kind, earned by finishing fourth in Serie A last season.
Cesc Fabregas has seven points from three matches this year. Como's 4-1 win at Genoa on Friday gives it a strong lift going into this big night.
Leipzig is back in Europe after missing out last season. Martin Demichelis won his first two matches in charge by a combined 9-0 scoreline before losing 3-1 at Werder Bremen on Saturday, September 5.
All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Como Vs RB Leipzig
When and where will the Como vs RB Leipzig League match take place?
The match will take place on Friday, 11 September 2026, at 12:30 AM IST at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Como Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League Match?
The Champions League tie between Como Vs RB Leipzig will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch Como Vs RB Leipzig Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website
Como Vs RB Leipzig Predicted XIs:
Como (4-2-3-1): J. Butez, T. Chalobah, A. Valle, Y. Couto, J. Ramon, A. Diao, M. Baturina, L. Da Cunha, M. Perrone, N. Paz, A. Douvikas
RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): M. Vandevoordt, C. Lukeba, R. Baku, D. Raum, W. Orban, N. Seiwald, N. El Aynaoui, E. Banzuzi, A. Nusa, J. Bakayoko, C. Nkunku