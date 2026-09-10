Como vs rb leipzig live streaming uefa champions league 2026 27 preview when and where to watch

Como Vs RB Leipzig LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 10 September 2026 7:18 pm

Como will face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como on Wednesday, September 10, at 12:30 AM IST. Both teams will look forward to start their campaign on a high note.

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 10 September 2026 7:18 pm

20 March 2026, Saxony, Leipzig: Soccer, Men: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Matchday 27, Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs celebrates scoring against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim during a Bundesliga soccer match, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Julius Frick

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