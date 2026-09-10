Manchester United vs Sabah FK Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where to Watch

Manchester United will face Sabah FK in the UEFA Champions League on Friday, September 11, at 12:30 AM IST
Manchester United will look to begin their European campaign with a win at home
Azerbaijani club Sabah FK will aim to upset the English Side
Manchester United are back in the Champions League tonight after a two-year absence. They finished third in the Premier League last season and now host Azerbaijani club Sabah FK at Old Trafford as overwhelming favourites.
The tie pits Champions League debutants from Azerbaijan against a United side that last played in the competition in 2023-24, when they went out in the group stage. Michael Carrick’s team have also made a shaky start domestically, with one loss, one draw and one win.
United failed to reach the Champions League last season but did make the UEFA Europa League final, where they lost to Spurs. Carrick, who moved from caretaker manager to full-time manager, has not had the best of starts. Manchester United sit 11th in the Premier League table after losing to promoted Hull City on opening day, drawing with Everton on the weekend and picking up one win in between.
Sabah FK are one of the season’s most remarkable qualification stories. The club was founded only nine years ago and has moved quickly through Azerbaijani football. They won the Azerbaijani Premier League for the first time in their history last season, which took them into Champions League qualifying.
They then had to come through all three qualifying rounds and the playoffs to reach the league phase. When they take the field at Old Trafford, they will become only the second Azerbaijani club after Qarabag to play in Europe’s premier competition.
All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Manchester United and Sabah FK
When And Where Will The UEFA Champions League Match Between Manchester United and Sabah Take Place?
The UCL encounter between United and Sabah will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday at 12:30 AM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Manchester United Vs Sabah FK UEFA Champions League Match?
The Champions League tie between the Manchester United and Sabah FK will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch Manchester United Vs Sabah UK Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.
Manchester United Vs Sabah FK Predicted XIs
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): S. Lammens (Goalkeeper), N. Mazraoui, L. Martinez, H. Maguire, D. Dalot, Y. Tielemans, K. Mainoo, M. Rashford, B. Fernandes, B. Mbeumo, M. Cunha. Manager: Michael Carrick
Sabah FK (4-2-3-1): S. Pokatilov (Goalkeeper), R Dashdamirov, A. Isayev, I. Lepinjica, J. Mickels, T. Mutallimov, C. Nwachukwu, T. Puchacz, U. Rakhmonaliyev, V. Simic, S. Solvet. Manager: Valdas Dambrauskas