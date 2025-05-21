Tottenham Vs Manchester United Highlights, Europa League Final: TOT 1-0 MUN; Spurs Win First Title In 17 Years

Tottenham Vs Manchester United, Europa League Highlights: Catch the play-by-play updates from the football final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium, as it happened

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Europa League final winning photo
Tottenham players celebrate their victory after the Europa League final against Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo: AP
A 42nd-minute goal from Brennan Johnson paved the way for Tottenham Hotspur's scrappy 1-0 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 grand finale at the San Mames Stadium in Basque Country, Spain on Thursday (May 22 as per India time). The victory handed Spurs their first bit of silverware since the EFL Cup in 2008, and their first major European trophy since the 1983-84 UEFA Cup. As for the Red Devils, a horror season was made worse with them destined to end it without any trophies, and without a Champions League berth for the next one. Catch the highlights from the TOT vs MUN football match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League Final: Hello!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the much-awaited Europa League title clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League Final: Start Time, Streaming

The match will begin at 12:30am IST. The Europa League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) TV channels in the country.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League Final: Head-To-Head Record

Tottenham have won all three of their meetings with Manchester United in all competitions so far this season; twice in the Premier League (3-0 away, 1-0 home) and once in the EFL Cup (4-3 at home). United are also winless in their last six meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (two draws, four defeats). The Red Devils have never gone seven without a win against Spurs before.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League Final: Starting XIs

Here's how Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United line up ahead of their summit clash in Bilbao:

Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Spence, Davies, Danso, Gray, Ajayi, Moore, Odobert, Tel, Son, Scarlett

Manchester United starting line-up: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Diallo, Mount, Hojlund

Substitutes: Bayindir, Amass, Dalot, Evans, Heaven, Lindelof, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Garnacho, Zirkzee.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Red Devils' Road To Final 

In stark contrast to their drab league form, Manchester United have had a thrilling route to the Europa League final, with their stunning 7-6 aggregate win over Lyon in the quarter-finals a particular highlight. United remain the only unbeaten side in major European competitions this season, winning nine and drawing five of their 14 Europa League games.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Spurs' Lengthy Title Wait

It has been 17 years and 86 days since Tottenham Hotspur last got their hands on silverware by winning the EFL Cup. Their last major European title, meanwhile, was delivered by manager Keith Burkinshaw in the 1983-84 UEFA Cup, 40 years and 363 days ago.

Victory tonight would make them just the second English club to win the UEFA Cup/Europa League three times, after Liverpool. Only Sevilla (seven) have won it more than three times.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Kick-Off

Tottenham attacking from left to right and Manchester United from right to left in the first half. Spurs earn a setpiece really early in the game, in the form of a corner. But nothing comes of it and Manchester United garner a corner of their own, soon after.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 0-0 MUN

After a heady first few minutes, it has been a scrap of sorts so far, with neither side taking charge yet. Both Tottenham and Manchester United have had their moments but none compelling enough to score the opening goal or put their opponents under pressure.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 0-0 MUN

We are now into the last 10 minutes of the first half (barring added time) and the clash continues to be on tenterhooks, with neither side able to make the first big move yet. Bruno Fernandes went down holding his head and play was stopped for a while, but then resumed soon enough with the Portuguese midfielder being fine thankfully.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 1-0 MUN

Brennan Johnson puts Spurs ahead in the minutes leading up to half-time. The Welsh forward does not connect cleanly to Pape Sarr's cross, but luckily gets a second stab at it with some help from Luke Shaw, and does just about enough to send it past the Man United goal line. Not the prettiest of goals, but a goal nonetheless.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Half-Time Update

After two minutes of added time, the first half ends with the scoreline reading 1-0 in Spurs' favour. A scrappy first half, bookended by a scrappy goal that puts the Red Devils under pressure. Stay with us to find out how Ruben Amorim's men will respond after the mid-game interval.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 1-0 MUN

The second half gets underway at the San Mames Stadium. Man United now attacking from left to right and Spurs from right to left. The Red Devils are more purposeful with their offensive moves in the early exchanges, as they should be with a one-goal deficit. Let's see if they get anything out of it.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 1-0 MUN

In their quest for an equaliser, United are leaving themselves vulnerable to counters and one very nearly bears fruit for Spurs. Dominic Solanke misses out on a big chance, losing control of the ball inside the Red Devils' box. A goal here could have shut Amorim's side out completely.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 1-0 MUN

That's an absolutely world-class clearance from Micky van de Ven. Spurs 'keeper Guglielmo Vicario makes a mess of a routine catch, and Rasmus Hojlund heads the spilled ball towards an empty net. United think they have the leveller, but van de Ven leaps behind and conjures a breathtaking goal-line clearance to somehow keep his team in the lead.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 1-0 MUN

We are now into the final four minutes of full time (barring added time), and United's attempts for an equaliser are expectedly growing frantic. Tottenham have held them off so far. Will they hold on in the crunch moments?

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Full-Time Update

That's it! The full-time whistle blows after seven-plus minutes of added time. Guglielmo Vicario pulls off a super save to deny Luke Shaw in the dying moments, and that turns decisive as the scoreline stays at 1-0. Tottenham have won their first silverware since the EFL Cup in 2008, and their first major European trophy since the 1983-84 UEFA Cup.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Contrasting Emotions

As after every final, we witness a starkly contrasting set of emotions in the two camps. Son Heung-min is pictured sobbing in joy, while the United players appear crestfallen. A horror season made worse for the Red Devils, who are two spots outside the relegation zone, in 16th place in the Premier League. They will end this season without any trophies, and without a Champions League berth for the next.

Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Crowning Glory

The moment of elation arrives. After medals are awarded to both sets of players, Tottenham are called forward to grab the trophy, and the team erupts in joy before lifting the cherished piece of silverware, that was 17 years coming. Ange Postecoglou gets his hands on it too; a manager who must be so proud of what he has achieved, delivering a trophy in his second season as promised.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss