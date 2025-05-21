Tottenham Vs Manchester United Highlights, Europa League Final: TOT 1-0 MUN; Spurs Win First Title In 17 Years

Tottenham players celebrate their victory after the Europa League final against Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo: AP

A 42nd-minute goal from Brennan Johnson paved the way for Tottenham Hotspur's scrappy 1-0 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 grand finale at the San Mames Stadium in Basque Country, Spain on Thursday (May 22 as per India time). The victory handed Spurs their first bit of silverware since the EFL Cup in 2008, and their first major European trophy since the 1983-84 UEFA Cup. As for the Red Devils, a horror season was made worse with them destined to end it without any trophies, and without a Champions League berth for the next one. Catch the highlights from the TOT vs MUN football match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

21 May 2025, 10:25:46 pm IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League Final: Hello! Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the much-awaited Europa League title clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

21 May 2025, 10:48:58 pm IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League Final: Start Time, Streaming The match will begin at 12:30am IST. The Europa League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) TV channels in the country.

21 May 2025, 11:20:13 pm IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League Final: Head-To-Head Record Tottenham have won all three of their meetings with Manchester United in all competitions so far this season; twice in the Premier League (3-0 away, 1-0 home) and once in the EFL Cup (4-3 at home). United are also winless in their last six meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (two draws, four defeats). The Red Devils have never gone seven without a win against Spurs before.

21 May 2025, 11:36:52 pm IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League Final: Starting XIs Here's how Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United line up ahead of their summit clash in Bilbao: Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Spence, Davies, Danso, Gray, Ajayi, Moore, Odobert, Tel, Son, Scarlett Manchester United starting line-up: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Diallo, Mount, Hojlund Substitutes: Bayindir, Amass, Dalot, Evans, Heaven, Lindelof, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Garnacho, Zirkzee.

21 May 2025, 11:57:11 pm IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Red Devils' Road To Final In stark contrast to their drab league form, Manchester United have had a thrilling route to the Europa League final, with their stunning 7-6 aggregate win over Lyon in the quarter-finals a particular highlight. United remain the only unbeaten side in major European competitions this season, winning nine and drawing five of their 14 Europa League games.

22 May 2025, 12:24:09 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Spurs' Lengthy Title Wait It has been 17 years and 86 days since Tottenham Hotspur last got their hands on silverware by winning the EFL Cup. Their last major European title, meanwhile, was delivered by manager Keith Burkinshaw in the 1983-84 UEFA Cup, 40 years and 363 days ago. Victory tonight would make them just the second English club to win the UEFA Cup/Europa League three times, after Liverpool. Only Sevilla (seven) have won it more than three times.

22 May 2025, 12:36:14 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Kick-Off Tottenham attacking from left to right and Manchester United from right to left in the first half. Spurs earn a setpiece really early in the game, in the form of a corner. But nothing comes of it and Manchester United garner a corner of their own, soon after.

22 May 2025, 12:54:02 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 0-0 MUN After a heady first few minutes, it has been a scrap of sorts so far, with neither side taking charge yet. Both Tottenham and Manchester United have had their moments but none compelling enough to score the opening goal or put their opponents under pressure.

22 May 2025, 01:09:54 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 0-0 MUN We are now into the last 10 minutes of the first half (barring added time) and the clash continues to be on tenterhooks, with neither side able to make the first big move yet. Bruno Fernandes went down holding his head and play was stopped for a while, but then resumed soon enough with the Portuguese midfielder being fine thankfully.

22 May 2025, 01:17:06 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 1-0 MUN Brennan Johnson puts Spurs ahead in the minutes leading up to half-time. The Welsh forward does not connect cleanly to Pape Sarr's cross, but luckily gets a second stab at it with some help from Luke Shaw, and does just about enough to send it past the Man United goal line. Not the prettiest of goals, but a goal nonetheless.

22 May 2025, 01:21:12 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Half-Time Update After two minutes of added time, the first half ends with the scoreline reading 1-0 in Spurs' favour. A scrappy first half, bookended by a scrappy goal that puts the Red Devils under pressure. Stay with us to find out how Ruben Amorim's men will respond after the mid-game interval.

22 May 2025, 01:38:52 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 1-0 MUN The second half gets underway at the San Mames Stadium. Man United now attacking from left to right and Spurs from right to left. The Red Devils are more purposeful with their offensive moves in the early exchanges, as they should be with a one-goal deficit. Let's see if they get anything out of it.

22 May 2025, 01:55:14 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 1-0 MUN In their quest for an equaliser, United are leaving themselves vulnerable to counters and one very nearly bears fruit for Spurs. Dominic Solanke misses out on a big chance, losing control of the ball inside the Red Devils' box. A goal here could have shut Amorim's side out completely.

22 May 2025, 02:03:07 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 1-0 MUN That's an absolutely world-class clearance from Micky van de Ven. Spurs 'keeper Guglielmo Vicario makes a mess of a routine catch, and Rasmus Hojlund heads the spilled ball towards an empty net. United think they have the leveller, but van de Ven leaps behind and conjures a breathtaking goal-line clearance to somehow keep his team in the lead.

22 May 2025, 02:17:06 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: TOT 1-0 MUN We are now into the final four minutes of full time (barring added time), and United's attempts for an equaliser are expectedly growing frantic. Tottenham have held them off so far. Will they hold on in the crunch moments?

22 May 2025, 02:34:07 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Full-Time Update That's it! The full-time whistle blows after seven-plus minutes of added time. Guglielmo Vicario pulls off a super save to deny Luke Shaw in the dying moments, and that turns decisive as the scoreline stays at 1-0. Tottenham have won their first silverware since the EFL Cup in 2008, and their first major European trophy since the 1983-84 UEFA Cup.

22 May 2025, 02:46:37 am IST Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Score, Europa League: Contrasting Emotions As after every final, we witness a starkly contrasting set of emotions in the two camps. Son Heung-min is pictured sobbing in joy, while the United players appear crestfallen. A horror season made worse for the Red Devils, who are two spots outside the relegation zone, in 16th place in the Premier League. They will end this season without any trophies, and without a Champions League berth for the next.