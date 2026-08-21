Elon Musk Says Starlink Can Help India’s ‘Least Served’ Rural Areas: What To Know

BharatNet has laid more than 850,000 route-km of fibre and made about 221,000 Gram Panchayats service-ready. Yet its Points of Presence were reported operational at only 80,472 GPs as of June 2026. The government itself says the remaining mobile gaps are caused by difficult terrain, low commercial viability and infrastructure constraints. This is exactly where Starlink can help by reaching remote villages, mountains, islands and disaster-hit areas. Direct-to-device connectivity could also help phones stay connected beyond tower coverage.