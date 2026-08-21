Elon Musk Says Starlink Can Help India’s ‘Least Served’ Rural Areas: What To Know

Elon Musk said Starlink could particularly benefit India's least-served and rural areas, where conventional telecom infrastructure remains difficult to deploy.
India still has thousands of villages without 4G coverage, while rural internet subscription density remains significantly below that of urban areas.
Starlink has reapplied for regulatory approval to deploy its satellite constellation and direct-to-device services, but security and regulatory concerns remain a hurdle.
Billionaire Elon Musk plans to target India's underserved rural populations with his satellite internet service. Starlink is currently navigating the regulatory process to secure approvals to operate its broadband services in the Indian market.
The core demographic for this expansion is remote regions. Musk outlined his goal for the rollout. He said that Starlink could particularly benefit the least-served parts of India, especially rural areas. Satellite internet can reach locations where laying fibre or building conventional mobile infrastructure is difficult. India has been looking at satellite broadband as a way to fill connectivity gaps, particularly in remote regions.
Why Does Starlink Matter For Rural India?
Musk reshared a post on 'DogeDesigner' which highlighted India's rural demography and internet connectivity statistics. 11,256 of India’s listed villages still had no 4G coverage as of May 2026. India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India, data shared by Musk said.
BharatNet has laid more than 850,000 route-km of fibre and made about 221,000 Gram Panchayats service-ready. Yet its Points of Presence were reported operational at only 80,472 GPs as of June 2026. The government itself says the remaining mobile gaps are caused by difficult terrain, low commercial viability and infrastructure constraints. This is exactly where Starlink can help by reaching remote villages, mountains, islands and disaster-hit areas. Direct-to-device connectivity could also help phones stay connected beyond tower coverage.
The Indian government should complete the remaining clearances, allocate spectrum and clear Starlink for commercial launch, the post said.
What Is Holding Back Starlink In India?
Musk said in a post on X, “Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas.”
Starlink still faces regulatory and security hurdles before full commercial operations. India had previously paused approvals amid security concerns linked to the use of Starlink terminals during the Iran conflict.
According to an Economic Times report published on Thursday, Starlink has submitted a fresh application to India’s space regulator seeking clearance to deploy its satellite network, including services that would enable direct connectivity to devices, citing people familiar with the matter.
Earlier on December 18, 2024, the security forces in Manipur recovered some internet devices with arms and ammunition that had 'Starlink' logo on them during a raid in the Imphal East district.
But SpaceX founder Elon Musk responded a claim that his company was used for 'terrorism' to which he responded in a post on microblogging site X that the Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India.