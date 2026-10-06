Operation Firewall: Navy Employee, Another Arrested In Andhra Over Suspected Pakistan Espionage

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested an Indian Navy employee and a civilian contract driver over suspected links to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives.
The CIC alleged they shared sensitive information about naval and defence establishments through encrypted channels.
The arrests followed Operation Firewall 2026, which involved 18 suspects across 10 states and Union Territories; the probe is continuing.
Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested two men, including an Indian Navy employee posted at the Visakhapatnam naval base, over suspected links to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives, the state police's Counter Intelligence Cell (CIC) said on Tuesday.
The arrests followed a weekend operation. The suspects have been identified as Annam Sai Varaprasad and Pradeep Mukherjee.
The CIC said the two allegedly shared sensitive and classified information through encrypted channels about defence installations and strategic locations in Visakhapatnam and elsewhere in the country.
“The information was allegedly shared with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives as part of a suspected espionage conspiracy prejudicial to India's national security,” the CIC said.
Case And Charges
The FIR was registered at the CIC police station in Vijayawada on September 2. The suspects have been booked under the Official Secrets Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including offences relating to waging war against India and conspiring to commit offences against the State.
Varaprasad was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody until October 14. He is lodged at the District Jail in Visakhapatnam.
The CIC identified Varaprasad as a civilian contract driver hired for naval officers. Mukherjee is an Indian Navy employee attached to the Visakhapatnam naval base.
Operation Firewall 2026
The Counter Intelligence Cell carried out Operation Firewall–2026 on October 1. The operation focused on an alleged espionage module involving 18 suspects, including 13 Naval personnel.
Twelve counter-intelligence teams were deployed across 10 states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.
The teams coordinated with state anti-terror squads, naval officials and local police. Investigators examined the alleged involvement of all 18 suspects and seized electronic devices following due legal procedures.
Based on prima facie evidence, Varaprasad and Mukherjee were arrested. The investigation into the remaining suspects is continuing.
Alleged Roles And Evidence
Varaprasad was arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly sharing sensitive and classified information concerning naval and defence establishments with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative. The CIC also said he allegedly received money for sharing the information.
Mukherjee was arrested in Coimbatore for his alleged role in facilitating communication with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives.
“Mukherjee shared an OTP required for the activation of a WhatsApp account by a PIO, communicated with PIOs and shared sensitive information concerning Naval and defence establishments,” the official release said.
Probe Continues
The CIC said its investigation into the alleged espionage network is continuing, particularly into the remaining suspects identified as part of the 18-member module.
Electronic devices seized during the operation are also being examined as part of the probe into the suspects' alleged communications and activities.
Police have not released further details, citing the sensitivity of the case and national-security concerns.
“Further details would be disclosed only at an appropriate stage, keeping in view the requirements of the ongoing investigation and national security,” the statement said.