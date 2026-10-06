Ishan Kishan Pulls Off A Screamer To Dismiss Matthew Forde During IND Vs WI 1st T20I | Watch

Ishan Kishan produced a stunning catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Matthew Forde
Kuldeep Yadav claimed his second wicket as Forde departed for 2 off 4 balls
West Indies slipped to 127/7 after 15 overs following another Indian bowling surge
India and West Indies are locked in the first T20I of their five-match series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first, with India looking to build on their recent ODI-series victory over the Caribbean side.
West Indies made a brisk start through Shai Hope but India fought back with regular wickets during the middle overs. Arshdeep Singh provided the first breakthrough before Axar Patel and Naman Dhir continued to put pressure on the visitors. Hope eventually brought up a fighting half-century before Dhir dismissed him, while Kuldeep Yadav also joined the wicket-taking act.
Ishan Kishan Produces A Stunning Catch
The biggest talking point came when Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Matthew Forde in the 15th over. Forde attempted to pull a shortish delivery towards deep mid-wicket but failed to generate enough power, sending the ball towards Ishan Kishan.
What followed was a spectacular piece of fielding. Kishan appeared to initially misjudge the trajectory, possibly because he lost sight of the ball under the lights. However, the India wicketkeeper recovered brilliantly, sprinting across before diving low to his left.
With the ball travelling away from him, Kishan stretched out both hands while sliding and somehow managed to hold on. The catch left both Kuldeep and Kishan visibly surprised, while Forde had to walk back after scoring just 2 off four deliveries.
The dismissal was particularly impressive given the difficulty of the catch and Kishan's position in the deep. It also gave Kuldeep his second wicket of the innings, as West Indies slipped further into trouble.
By this stage, the Caribbean side had lost seven wickets, with Sherfane Rutherford left to carry the lower order. As the innings progressed, Windies were bowled out for 171, with Naman Dhir picking up three wickets on his T20I debut.