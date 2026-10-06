Francis Halzen Wins Nobel Physics Prize: How Antarctic Ice Revealed ‘Ghost Particles’

Francis Halzen has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for his decisive contributions to IceCube and high-energy astrophysical neutrino research
IceCube uses thousands of sensors embedded in Antarctic ice to detect rare neutrino interactions
The observatory has opened a new way to study cosmic accelerators, including supermassive black holes
Francis Halzen, a physicist at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.
Halzen is the principal investigator of IceCube, an international neutrino observatory built deep inside the Antarctic ice at the South Pole. The Nobel committee credited his scientific vision and leadership in turning about a cubic kilometre of natural ice into a detector capable of capturing extremely rare interactions involving neutrinos.
Why Neutrinos?
Neutrinos are nearly massless subatomic particles that rarely interact with other matter, allowing them to travel enormous distances through space largely undisturbed. IceCube is designed to detect these particles and use them as signals from some of the universe’s most energetic environments, including exploding stars and phenomena involving black holes and neutron stars.
Unlike charged cosmic rays, whose paths are bent by magnetic fields, neutrinos can point researchers back towards their astrophysical sources. The University of Wisconsin–Madison said this has given scientists a new way to investigate the origins of high-energy cosmic rays, a longstanding problem in astronomy.
What IceCube Found
IceCube announced its first detection of high-energy neutrinos originating beyond the solar system in 2013, opening what scientists describe as a new era of multi-messenger astrophysics. The observatory later detected a high-energy neutrino linked to a distant supermassive black hole in 2017. More recent observations provided evidence of high-energy neutrino emission from an active galaxy 47 million light-years away and from the Milky Way.
The observatory uses thousands of light sensors embedded in the ice to detect the faint flashes produced when neutrinos interact with atomic nuclei. IceCube also includes surface and dense-infill detector arrays, allowing researchers to study neutrinos alongside cosmic rays and investigate broader questions including neutrino properties and dark matter.
Halzen's Role
Halzen, who was born in Belgium, has been a member of the UW–Madison physics faculty since 1972. He began working on the predecessor AMANDA project in the 1980s and initiated the IceCube project, which eventually transformed Antarctic ice into a large-scale particle detector.
IceCube is operated by UW–Madison with primary funding from the US National Science Foundation and involves about 450 physicists from 58 institutions in 14 countries. The observatory has also recently undergone its first major upgrade since its completion, according to UW–Madison.
The Nobel recognition places Halzen’s work at the centre of a field that uses particles rather than light alone to study the universe, with IceCube providing a new means of tracing some of the most energetic phenomena in space.