Francis Halzen Wins Nobel Physics Prize: How Antarctic Ice Revealed ‘Ghost Particles’

What IceCube Found

IceCube announced its first detection of high-energy neutrinos originating beyond the solar system in 2013, opening what scientists describe as a new era of multi-messenger astrophysics. The observatory later detected a high-energy neutrino linked to a distant supermassive black hole in 2017. More recent observations provided evidence of high-energy neutrino emission from an active galaxy 47 million light-years away and from the Milky Way.