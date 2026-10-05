Three Scientists Wins Medicine Nobel For Light-Controlled Nerve-Cell Research

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 5 October 2026 4:15 pm

Their work gave researchers a way to study how individual nerve cells contribute to the functioning of the brain. Optogenetics “makes it possible to switch on, or off, the activity of individual nerve cells in a living brain”, the prize-givers said

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 5 October 2026 4:15 pm

Karl ​Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel. Photo: X/@NobelPrize