Daniil Medvedev Defaulted For Hitting Spectator In The Face With Ball As Novak Djokovic Reaches China Open Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 6 October 2026 7:33 pm

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reaches the China Open Final as Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from the semi-final after hitting a ball that struck a spectator in the face in Beijing. The spectator was helped out of the arena, holding a hand over his left eye. Djokovic was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3 when Medvedev hit the ball into the stands in apparent frustration. “I feel terribly sorry for him actually and I just hope he’s OK. Hopefully I can meet him and make up for it somehow," said Medvedev. "It was 100% an accident," he further added. Novak Djokovic reached his first ATP 500 championship final since 2022. He will face Alex De Minaur in the final.