Daniil Medvedev Defaulted For Hitting Spectator In The Face With Ball As Novak Djokovic Reaches China Open Final
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reaches the China Open Final as Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from the semi-final after hitting a ball that struck a spectator in the face in Beijing. The spectator was helped out of the arena, holding a hand over his left eye. Djokovic was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3 when Medvedev hit the ball into the stands in apparent frustration. “I feel terribly sorry for him actually and I just hope he’s OK. Hopefully I can meet him and make up for it somehow," said Medvedev. "It was 100% an accident," he further added. Novak Djokovic reached his first ATP 500 championship final since 2022. He will face Alex De Minaur in the final.
Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.