Daniil Medvedev Defaulted For Hitting Spectator In The Face With Ball As Novak Djokovic Reaches China Open Final

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reaches the China Open Final as Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from the semi-final after hitting a ball that struck a spectator in the face in Beijing. The spectator was helped out of the arena, holding a hand over his left eye. Djokovic was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3 when Medvedev hit the ball into the stands in apparent frustration. “I feel terribly sorry for him actually and I just hope he’s OK. Hopefully I can meet him and make up for it somehow," said Medvedev. "It was 100% an accident," he further added. Novak Djokovic reached his first ATP 500 championship final since 2022. He will face Alex De Minaur in the final.

image Prefer on Google
China Open Tennis Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, walks off the court after winning against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's single semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
1/9
China Open Tennis Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, speaks to the media after being disqualified from the men's single semi-final match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
2/9
China Open Tennis 2026 Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, leaves the court after being disqualified during a semi final match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
3/9
China Open Tennis Tournament 2026: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, right, talks to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia after being disqualified during a semi final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
4/9
Daniil Medvedev China Open Tennis Tournament
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts during the men's single semi-final match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
5/9
Novak Djokovic China Open Tennis Tournament
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during the men's single semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
6/9
China Open Tennis Tournament 2026 Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a ball to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's single semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
7/9
China Open: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's single semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
8/9
China Open: Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a ball to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's single semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
9/9
China Open Tennis Tournament: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during the men's single semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories