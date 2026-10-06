India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Samson Over Sooryavanshi As Shreyas Iyer Opts To Bowl First In Lucknow

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Follow live score updates as India take on West Indies in the series opener at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and the West Indies. The Men in Blue start their five-match home series tonight. After a brief break for those players who had been at the Asian Games, India is entering the series with a strong mix of experienced players and promising young talent. The team, with Captain Shreyas Iyer at the head of it, includes promising players such as Abhishek Sharma at the top, the aggressive pace of Mayank Yadav, who is coming back from injury, and other emerging players who are keen to establish themselves on the international stage. At the same time, the West Indies, under the leadership of Shai Hope, have arrived with a dangerous white-ball side made up of power hitters and experienced players who are ready to challenge the home side in a match that is expected to be exciting. West Indies will be eager to leave the 1-2 ODI drubbing behind and make their mark in the T20Is. Stay tuned for live scores, updates, and all the action as it happens right here.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Oct 2026, 06:40:16 pm IST India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: WI Playing XI! Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph

6 Oct 2026, 06:36:13 pm IST India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: IND Playing XI! Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

6 Oct 2026, 06:32:00 pm IST India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Toss Updates Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first.

6 Oct 2026, 06:30:49 pm IST India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Record India have enjoyed the upper hand in T20I meetings against West Indies, winning 20 of the 31 matches played between the two sides. West Indies have claimed 10 victories, while one game ended without a result. However, the Caribbean side will draw confidence from the most recent T20I series between these teams. West Indies won that five-match series 3-2 in 2023, proving they can push India in the shortest format. A lot has changed for both teams since then, particularly with India undergoing significant changes, but that series result will serve as a reminder to the visitors that they have the firepower to challenge the hosts.

6 Oct 2026, 06:24:25 pm IST India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: What Happened In The ODI Series? India head into the T20I series with confidence after clinching the ODI series 2-1, although West Indies will take plenty of positives from their campaign. The visitors ended the ODI leg on a high by winning the third match and showed they have the firepower to trouble India. Their biggest statement came in the second ODI, when they smashed more than 400, the first time they had breached the 400-run mark in ODI history. Yet, India pulled off a remarkable chase to deny them victory. With the T20I series bringing a different format, a revamped Indian squad and fresh conditions, both sides will have to quickly reset and adapt.

6 Oct 2026, 06:10:10 pm IST India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: First Home Match For Captain Iyer! Shreyas Iyer is set to lead India in a T20I on home soil for the first time. Since taking over from Suryakumar Yadav in June 2026, Iyer has captained India in 16 T20Is, but all of those assignments came away from home. Although India faced Afghanistan in three T20Is in Delhi last month, they were officially the visiting side. Today, Iyer gets his first opportunity to captain India in front of a home crowd, adding another milestone to his leadership journey.

6 Oct 2026, 06:04:02 pm IST India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: WI Squad! Shai Hope (C & WK), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer

6 Oct 2026, 05:56:44 pm IST India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: IND Squad! Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir

6 Oct 2026, 05:48:46 pm IST India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Live Streaming! Indian viewers can catch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar offering live streaming via its app and website.