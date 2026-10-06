India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Samson Over Sooryavanshi As Shreyas Iyer Opts To Bowl First In Lucknow

India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: WI Playing XI!
Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph
India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: IND Playing XI!
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav
India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Toss Updates
India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Record
India have enjoyed the upper hand in T20I meetings against West Indies, winning 20 of the 31 matches played between the two sides. West Indies have claimed 10 victories, while one game ended without a result. However, the Caribbean side will draw confidence from the most recent T20I series between these teams. West Indies won that five-match series 3-2 in 2023, proving they can push India in the shortest format. A lot has changed for both teams since then, particularly with India undergoing significant changes, but that series result will serve as a reminder to the visitors that they have the firepower to challenge the hosts.
India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: What Happened In The ODI Series?
India head into the T20I series with confidence after clinching the ODI series 2-1, although West Indies will take plenty of positives from their campaign. The visitors ended the ODI leg on a high by winning the third match and showed they have the firepower to trouble India.
Their biggest statement came in the second ODI, when they smashed more than 400, the first time they had breached the 400-run mark in ODI history. Yet, India pulled off a remarkable chase to deny them victory. With the T20I series bringing a different format, a revamped Indian squad and fresh conditions, both sides will have to quickly reset and adapt.
India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: First Home Match For Captain Iyer!
Shreyas Iyer is set to lead India in a T20I on home soil for the first time. Since taking over from Suryakumar Yadav in June 2026, Iyer has captained India in 16 T20Is, but all of those assignments came away from home. Although India faced Afghanistan in three T20Is in Delhi last month, they were officially the visiting side. Today, Iyer gets his first opportunity to captain India in front of a home crowd, adding another milestone to his leadership journey.
India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: WI Squad!
Shai Hope (C & WK), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer
India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: IND Squad!
Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir
India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Live Streaming!
Indian viewers can catch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar offering live streaming via its app and website.
India Vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Greetings!
Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I match between India and the West Indies team at Lucknow! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Men in Blue take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the ball-by-ball action right here.