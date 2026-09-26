Who Is Petal Gahlot? Meet The Indian Diplomat Who Took On Pakistan At UNGA

Petal Gahlot is an Indian diplomat and First Secretary at India’s UN mission in New York.
She has repeatedly responded to Pakistan at UN forums on Kashmir, terrorism and bilateral issues.
Gahlot’s UN work also covers development financing, energy, water, sanitation and sustainable development.
Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, delivered India’s latest Right of Reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the UN General Assembly on 26 September 2026. She rejected his remarks on Kashmir, criticised the Pakistani military’s dominance in politics, and warned that continued terrorism by Pakistan would have consequences.
While her regular portfolio covers sustainable development, financing for development, energy, water and sanitation, it is her sharp responses to Pakistan that have drawn wider public attention.
Who Is Petal Gahlot?
Gahlot is a career Indian Foreign Service officer serving as First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. She joined the mission in July 2023 after serving as Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs’ Europe West Division from June 2020 to July 2023. She has also served in Indian missions in Paris and San Francisco.
Gahlot has also repeatedly delivered India’s responses when Pakistan raises bilateral issues at UN forums, including through the Right of Reply.
Her latest Right of Reply followed Sharif’s address to the General Assembly, in which the Pakistani prime minister again raised Kashmir and credited US President Donald Trump for what he called a “timely intervention” during the 2025 conflict between India and Pakistan.
Gahlot rejected that account and turned the response towards Pakistan’s record on terrorism and the role of its military in politics.
Her Education And Diplomatic Career
Gahlot’s academic background spans political science, languages and interpretation.
She studied Political Science, Sociology and French Literature at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, before completing a master’s degree in Political Science at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi. She later earned a master’s degree in Language Interpretation and Translation from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.
She also served as an Adviser on Sustainable Development in the Office of the President of the UN General Assembly. India’s current mission staff list identifies her as a First Secretary.
Her UN work predates her more widely noticed exchanges with Pakistan. In 2023, she spoke in the General Assembly’s Second Committee on development financing and reform of the international financial system. In 2024, she participated in discussions at the High-Level Political Forum on subjects including science, technology and innovation and the Sustainable Development Goals.
Her UN record shows a broader multilateral portfolio. In 2026, she has represented India in discussions on financing for development, conflict diamonds, sustainable development, water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, small island developing states, infrastructure and innovation. She has also spoken on development challenges facing African countries, least developed countries and landlocked developing countries.
Why Has She Become Known For Her Responses To Pakistan?
Gahlot has drawn attention through a series of direct responses to Pakistan at the UN.
The exchanges have not been limited to the General Assembly. She has also exercised Rights of Reply in other UN forums, including responses linked to Pakistan’s raising of the Indus Waters Treaty in mid-2026. In one such intervention she noted that cooperation based on mutual trust could not be expected while Pakistan continued to use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy.
In her latest intervention, Gahlot said India’s “right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised”, warning that “continued terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences”.
She also challenged Pakistan’s presentation of itself as a defender of democratic rights and human values.
Referring to the country’s military establishment, Gahlot said Pakistan was a “regime of the army, by the army, and for the army”, adding that “their puppets may come and go” but there should be no doubt about who calls the shots.
She pointed to Pakistan’s 27th Constitutional Amendment and the lifelong immunity granted to Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff.
Gahlot also referred to Osama bin Laden while responding to Pakistan’s remarks on terrorism. She pointed out that the al-Qaeda founder was living near the Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad when he was killed by US forces in 2011.
On Kashmir, she reiterated India’s position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of the country. She then directed attention to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, referring to allegations of violence, killings and denial of basic rights in the region.
Her response also criticised Pakistan’s comments on religious intolerance and minority rights, citing the country’s blasphemy laws and treatment of minorities.
Gahlot also referred to Pakistan as a “Form 47 government”, a reference to the form used to consolidate election results, and said: “Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true.”
What Does Her Role At The UN Involve?
At India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Gahlot represents New Delhi in General Assembly discussions and other multilateral forums on subjects assigned to her. Her recent assignments show the range of that role, from development financing and sustainable development to energy, water and sanitation.
In April 2026, she represented India at the Financing for Development Forum, while later UN discussions saw her address issues including the Sustainable Development Goals, energy, water and sanitation, infrastructure and development partnerships. She has also delivered India’s position on preparations for the 2028 UN Water Conference.
Her repeated Right of Reply interventions have made her a recognisable voice in India’s responses to Pakistan, even as her regular diplomatic work at the UN continues to span a wider range of multilateral issues.