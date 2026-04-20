UP govt allows farmers to sell wheat at MSP without online registration

The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed wheat procurement rules, allowing farmers to sell wheat at government centres without mandatory online registration after many faced difficulties.

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PTI
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Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Farmers can now sell wheat at procurement centres without completing the Farmer Registry process.

  • The decision was taken after many farmers were unable to register and had to sell crops cheaply to middlemen.

  • Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered all District Magistrates to implement the change immediately.

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to sell wheat at government procurement centres even without having registered online, an official statement said on Monday.

The 'Farmer Registry', a digital process for the identification of farmers and verification of their crops, is not mandatory, the statement said, adding that the decision has been taken in view of the inconvenience being faced by farmers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all District Magistrates to implement this order immediately.

Earlier this year, the Farmer Registry was made mandatory for farmers willing to sell wheat at the minimum support price at government procurement centres.

However, many farmers were unable to sell their crop at government centres due to a lack of registration and were being forced to sell their produce to middlemen at lower prices.

Taking cognisance of the farmers' plight, the chief minister intervened immediately. Under the new order, farmers will now be able to sell their wheat at government procurement centres without a registry, just as they did in previous years, the statement said.

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