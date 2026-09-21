Asian Games 2026: Indian Men's Kabaddi Team Dominates Hosts Japan With Resounding 49-24 Opening Victory

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A strong Indian men's Kabaddi team was no match for Japan as routed the home team, scoring most of their points in the 1st half of the match at Tokai Citizens Gymnasium

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Indian Men's Kabaddi Team celebrating after winning Gold medal in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou. File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Indian Men's Kabaddi Team open their Asian Games 2026 campaign with a win over Japan

  • They defeated their opponents, 49-24, dominating from the get go

  • India will play South Korea in their next match on Tuesday

The Indian men's kabaddi team began its title defence at the Asian Games with a resounding 49-24 win over hosts Japan in their opening Group fixture here on Monday.

India dominated from the outset, establishing a 31-9 lead by half-time as Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal combined effectively in the raiding department at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium.

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Second Half Dominance

India finished with 36 out points, eight all-out points and two super-tackle points.

India are placed in Group A alongside Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh. They will face South Korea in their next match on Tuesday.

The women's team, also defending champions, will begin its campaign against Bangladesh later on Monday.

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