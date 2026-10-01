Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna And Joshna Chinappa Lead India To Women’s Team Squash Bronze

India won bronze in the Asian Games 2026 women’s squash team event after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong China in the semi-final
Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna won their respective singles medals, while Joshna Chinappa lost the deciding match
India’s squash campaign ended with four medals, two singles silvers, a mixed doubles bronze and a women’s team bronze
India’s women’s squash team had to settle for bronze at the Asian Games 2026 after Hong Kong China defeated them 2-1 in a tense semi-final on Thursday.
India came within touching distance of taking the opening point through Anahat Singh, fought back through Tanvi Khanna, but could not complete the turnaround as Joshna Chinappa lost the deciding match.
Anahat faced Sin Yuk Chan in the opening rubber and looked firmly in control early on. The 18-year-old Indian took the first two games and then found herself just one point away from victory at 10-6 in the fourth.
But the match slipped away dramatically.
Anahat could not convert any of her four match points, allowing world No. 25 Sin to stay alive. The Hong Kong player seized the opportunity, forced the contest into a decider and eventually completed the comeback to win 3-2.
India needed an immediate response and Tanvi delivered.
The world No. 73 Indian was up against world No. 40 Ka Yi Lee and overcame a difficult start to win 3-1. Tanvi had established a 4-1 advantage in the fourth game, but Lee fought back and moved 9-7 ahead.
The Indian refused to let the game slip. She levelled the score, saved a game point and then created a match point of her own. Although Lee survived the first opportunity, Tanvi converted the second to bring India level in the tie.
Everything therefore came down to the deciding rubber between Joshna Chinappa and Ho Tze Lok.
Joshna, a former world No. 10, found herself under pressure from the outset. Ho controlled the first two games and opened up a six-match-point advantage in the third, leaving the Indian veteran with a huge deficit to overcome.
Joshna did produce one final push, saving five match points during a late fightback. It was not enough, though, as Ho eventually closed out a 11-4, 11-7, 11-9 victory in 21 minutes.
The defeat ended India’s hopes of improving on their bronze from Hangzhou 2022, but the team still leaves the Games with another medal.
It also caps an impressive overall campaign for Indian squash in Nagoya. Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh both reached the singles finals, becoming the first Indian man and woman to feature in the singles gold-medal matches at the same Asian Games.
Anahat went a step further in the record books by becoming the first Indian woman to reach an Asian Games singles final.
The teenager eventually took silver after losing to Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam. Already the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist, Anahat reached a career-high world ranking of 17 in September and now returns from Nagoya with a singles silver and a team bronze.
Tanvi also reached the singles quarter-finals and showed her fighting qualities during the tournament. Earlier in 2026, she had won the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour title in Mumbai, recovering from two games down to defeat Egypt’s Farida Walid 3-2.
For Joshna, the women’s team bronze adds to a remarkable Asian Games medal collection. Her mixed doubles bronze with Velavan Senthilkumar was her sixth medal at the Games.
The former world No. 10 and British Junior Open champion remains an important presence in the Indian squad.
India therefore finish their squash campaign in Nagoya with four medals, two singles silvers, a mixed doubles bronze and the women’s team bronze.