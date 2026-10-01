Asian Games 2026: Prince Noble And Manu Francis Win Sailing Silver In Men’s Skiff Event

Prince Noble and Manu Francis won silver in the men’s skiff event at Asian Games 2026
The Indian duo finished second in the final race to end with 23 net points, behind China’s Wen Zaiding and Liu Tian
The medal is India’s first sailing medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games and the pair’s first Asian Games podium
Prince Noble and Manu Francis delivered India’s first sailing medal of the Asian Games 2026, finishing second in the men’s skiff event at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Thursday.
The Kerala duo, appearing at the Asian Games for the first time, produced a steady run throughout the competition before putting the finishing touch on their campaign with another second-place finish in the final race.
At the Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor, Prince and Manu crossed the line second in the ninth and last race, confirming their silver medal. It was their third runner-up finish of the competition, while they also picked up one race victory.
The Indians finished on 23 net points, one ahead of Hong Kong China on 24. China’s Wen Zaiding and Liu Tian took the gold after collecting four race wins and finishing on 16 points.
The medal continues a promising run for Prince and Manu, who had already stood on the podium at the Asian Sailing Championships in Abu Dhabi, where they won bronze.
Their journey in sailing began during their school days in Kerala. They subsequently travelled to Bhopal to train at the National Sailing School, before joining the Indian Army and continuing their development in the sport.
Their performance in Nagoya marks a significant milestone for the pair, as they converted their Asian Games debut into a silver medal and gave India its first sailing podium finish of the Aichi-Nagoya edition.