Harvey Weinstein's New York Rape Charge Repealed After Mistrial

The Oscar-winning producer still remains convicted of another sexual felony in New York and others in California. But the New York rape charge is now formally dismissed. Jessica Mann had stressed she repeatedly tried to leave and said no to any sexual activity as he cornered her in the hotel room. “After a lot of thought and reflection, I have chosen not to proceed with a fourth trial against Harvey Weinstein,” Mann wrote in a letter that a prosecutor read to the court. “It was clear to me at this last trial I could no longer endure going through this any longer.” Mann testified that Weinstein had raped her in 2013 at a Manhattan hotel. The trial was brutal on Mann who testified for five days and was interrogated for the first time about a diary-like note she wrote two days after the alleged rape, which the note did not mention.