Who Was Alfred Tyrone Cooke? The Vir Chakra Pilot Who Fought Pakistani Sabre Over Kalaikunda

The IAF has paid tribute to Flight Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke, who died after a distinguished career in military aviation.
Cooke earned the Vir Chakra for his actions during an aerial battle involving Pakistani F-86 Sabres over Kalaikunda in 1965.
The decorated pilot later returned to India and handed over his Vir Chakra medal to his former squadron in 2015.
Flight Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke, VrC, the Indian Air Force pilot who fought Pakistani Sabre jets over Kalaikunda in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, has died at the age of 87. The IAF mourned his death, describing him as a war hero whose "legendary dogfight" remains an example of aggressive air combat and courage under fire.
The action came on September 7, 1965, when Pakistani F-86 Sabres attacked the airbase in West Bengal. Flying a Hawker Hunter on combat air patrol, Cooke shot down one Sabre and damaged another, then engaged a further aircraft, after which the attacking formation fled.
Who Was Alfred Tyrone Cooke?
Cooke served in the Indian Air Force from the early 1960s and was a pilot with No. 14 Squadron. He flew the Hawker Hunter, a British-designed fighter aircraft that formed an important part of the IAF's combat fleet during the 1965 war.
His most famous combat came on September 7, when Pakistani F-86 Sabres attacked Kalaikunda. According to accounts of the battle, Cooke found himself facing multiple Pakistani fighters. He managed to shoot down one Sabre and severely damage another. After running out of ammunition, he continued pursuing another aircraft, helping his wingman engage it.
The engagement took place during a wider Pakistani air attack on the airbase. Recent accounts describe Cooke as having played a crucial role in defending Kalaikunda and preventing further attacks towards the area around Calcutta.
Why Was Cooke Awarded The Vir Chakra?
Cooke's actions during the battle earned him the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry award. His citation recognised his courage and determination while engaging enemy aircraft despite being exposed to anti-aircraft fire.
Decades after the war, Cooke returned to India for commemorative events. In 2015, during the golden jubilee of the 1965 war, he presented his Vir Chakra medal to an IAF officer so that it could be preserved with his former squadron. The Hindu reported that Cooke also recounted his experience of the battle during the visit.
Cooke eventually left the IAF and settled in Australia. His wartime record, particularly the Kalaikunda engagement, remained part of the IAF's history.
The IAF's tribute now places renewed attention on the pilot whose actions during one of the most intense aerial encounters of the 1965 war earned him the Vir Chakra and a lasting place in India's military aviation history.