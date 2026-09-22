Tom Cruise Is Hopeful About Audience Appetite For 'Real Things' Despite AI

Tom Cruise is talking about AI's rampant over-reaches in the film industry.
He maintained hope for the theatrical experience.
Cruise is promoting his upcoming movie, Digger.
Tom Cruise is opening up on the increasing prevalence of AI in the film industry. Cruise was asked about AI in filmmaking at a BAFTA “Life in Pictures” event in London on Monday, where the actor reminisced his staggering filmography as he braces for the release of his next film, Digger. The moderator Edith Bowman nudged the Mission: Impossible star for his opinion on AI in moviemaking.
Tom Cruise Addresses AI
“Here’s the thing: There is nothing like human,” He confessed, “You know, it is coming and it is going to happen...But people want to see real things.” He exhorted creatives to “keep creating”. The final two Mission: Impossible features had a rogue AI as the primary villain.
Cruise has chosen to be optimistic amidst all the hand-wringing about the dying theatrical business. “People want that experience. They’re going to movie theaters,” Cruise said at the BAFTA event. “I always believe in humanity.” He insisted on the theatrical experience. “I have nothing against streaming or anything like that,” he continued, saying that seeing a film in theaters is simply “a different art form.”
He referred to the summer’s box office — which broke all-time industry records by grossing $4.76 billion.
Cruise’s upcoming major release is Digger, helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. The project marks the first collaboration between Cruise and Inarritu, whose credits include Birdman and The Revenant.
The film circles “most powerful man in the world” who embarks on a “frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s saviour before the disaster he is unleashed destroys everything”. Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose company’s actions trigger an ecological disaster with the potential to spark a nuclear war. “I’ve never read a movie like this,” Cruise said. “It’s the most original film and one of the most moving films I’ve ever seen.”
Digger is produced by Inarritu, Cruise and Michael Sharp under TC Productions and M Productions. Warner Bros Pictures is a presenter and the global distributor of the film. The studio is positioning Digger as a prime award season contender.
Digger is out in India on October 2.