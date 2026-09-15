FBI Chief Kash Patel Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Hiring Rule Changes

FBI Director Kash Patel faced Senate scrutiny over changes to bureau hiring standards that removed some conduct from the list of automatic disqualifications
Democratic senators questioned changes involving prostitution, bestiality and theft from a previous employer, and sought records on how the revisions were approved and implemented
Patel defended the changes, saying past conduct should be assessed in context, while lawmakers raised concerns over security, blackmail and FBI credibility
FBI Director Kash Patel faced scrutiny in the Senate on Tuesday over changes to the bureau’s hiring standards that allow some applicants with histories of prostitution, bestiality and theft from an employer to be considered for jobs.
The changes were raised during Patel’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, after Democratic senators including Adam Schiff and Dick Durbin demanded an explanation for the revisions.
In a letter sent to Patel on Monday, the senators said the FBI had removed sex solicitation, bestiality and theft from an employer from conduct that automatically disqualifies applicants. They asked the bureau to provide records on when the changes were made, who approved them and how they are being applied.
What Changed?
According to the senators' letter, paying for sex fewer than three times more than 10 years ago is no longer an automatic disqualification, provided the applicant was not serving in a position involving public trust at the time.
The revised criteria also allow consideration of applicants who stole from a previous employer more than three years ago. Conduct involving bestiality or animal cruelty before an applicant turned 18 was also removed from the list of automatic disqualifications, the senators said.
The FBI conducts background investigations of applicants as part of its hiring process and assesses their suitability for employment.
Patel Defends The Changes
Patel defended the revised standards at the Senate hearing, arguing that past conduct should be assessed in context rather than automatically disqualifying every applicant.
He also pointed to cases in which people may have been victims of trafficking or coercion, according to reporting from the hearing.
The policy does not mean applicants with such histories are automatically hired. The revised rules change when certain conduct becomes an automatic bar, leaving individual cases subject to the bureau’s broader suitability review.
Democrats Seek Answers
The Democratic senators said the changes could create risks involving blackmail, counterintelligence and the credibility of FBI employees who testify in court.
They asked Patel for information on the number of applicants affected by the changes, the reasoning behind the revisions and whether the bureau assessed potential security risks before implementing them.
The senators also cited staffing losses at the bureau. Their letter said the FBI lost more than 1,100 special agents in 2025 and that more than 5,000 nonpartisan career personnel had left or been removed under Patel’s leadership. They argued that staffing pressures should not be used to justify lowering hiring standards.
The dispute adds another point of contention over Patel’s leadership of the FBI as lawmakers seek more information about how the bureau’s hiring standards were changed.