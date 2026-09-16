Odisha Govt Rejects Dara Singh's Plea For Release From Jail In Graham Staines, Sons' Murder Case

"Further, the district authorities, in a letter to the government on August 28, 2026, have reported that on August 15, a congregation comprising approximately 200-250 people associated with 'Dara Sena' assembled in front of the district jail in Keonjhar in connection with the proposed release of the convict, during which provocative slogans were reportedly raised. However, the report lacks specific recommendation and is inconclusive," the meeting stated in its observation before finally rejecting the plea.