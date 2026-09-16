Delhi Cop Suspended After Reels Show Him Flaunting Sniper Rifle During BRICS Security Duty

A Delhi Police constable has been suspended after social media reels allegedly showed him displaying a sniper rifle and handgun during BRICS Summit security duty.
The videos appear to show the constable on a high-rise terrace overlooking nearby buildings.
Delhi Police has ordered a departmental inquiry to examine whether the posts compromised security arrangements during the high-profile international summit.
A Delhi Police constable has been suspended after social media reels surfaced showing him allegedly flaunting firearms, including a sniper rifle, while deployed for security duty during the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.
The constable, identified as Deepak, had reportedly posted the videos himself on social media. Delhi Police has also initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter, officials said.
The videos have raised security concerns as they appear to show a sensitive vantage point, nearby buildings and the deployment of armed personnel during a high-security international event attended by several world leaders.
Cop Seen With Sniper Rifle On High-Rise Terrace
In one of the reels, Deepak is seen positioned on the terrace of a high-rise building, aiming a sniper rifle. The video also captures surrounding buildings visible from the rooftop.
In another reel, apparently filmed at the same location during the day, Deepak is seen posing for the camera in plain clothes, with his handgun visible in its holster.
A third video shows other security personnel deployed at the location, while the camera pans across the view from the terrace.
The reels subsequently went viral, prompting police action. Officials said Deepak has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered.
The videos are being examined in the context of security protocols governing the deployment of armed personnel and the sharing of information or visuals from sensitive security locations.
BRICS Summit Drew Tight Security In Delhi
The 18th BRICS Summit was hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. The event brought together leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The summit involved extensive security arrangements across the capital, with armed personnel deployed at multiple locations and vantage points.
BRICS was originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and has since expanded to include several other emerging economies. Indonesia joined the grouping in 2025, taking the number of full members to 11.
The suspension of the Delhi Police constable comes as authorities examine whether the social media posts compromised security protocols or exposed information about the deployment of personnel and firearms during the summit.