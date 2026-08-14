‘Fake Intelligence’: Iran FM Araghchi Warns US Against ‘Bigger Miscalculation’ Over Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hit back at Donald Trump’s claim that the US has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, warning of a possible “bigger miscalculation”
Araghchi blamed previous US intelligence failures for miscalculations and described the latest assessment of Hormuz as another example
The remarks come amid reduced commercial traffic through the Strait, reported Iranian pressure on transit lanes and continuing tensions over the US naval blockade
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday hit back at US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that the US could be making an “even bigger miscalculation” over the strategic waterway.
Araghchi said previous US intelligence failures had led to miscalculations, citing the war on Iran as an example, and cautioned Washington against relying on what he called “fake intelligence”.
Araghchi's remarks came after Trump claimed on Truth Social that the United States had "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and would retain it.
What Did Araghchi Say About Hormuz?
Araghchi said the US had repeatedly miscalculated because of intelligence failures and pointed to the war on Iran as a "case in point". He warned that Washington was making an even bigger miscalculation regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on X, he said, “The U.S. has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz. Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful.”
This comes as the UKMTO report said that IRGC continued to demonstrate Iran’s intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at reduced levels. Independent tracking data indicated suppression with single-digit numbers of tankers transiting in both directions.
There remained a continued risk of drifting or uncharted mines in and near the Traffic Separation Schemes (TSS), with mine danger areas still active.
Why Is Strait Of Hormuz At Centre Of US-Iran Tensions?
Araghchi's remarks came a day after Trump said the US had “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz and indicated that Washington intended to retain control of the strategic waterway. US CENTCOM stated that, as of 12 August, 59 commercial vessels had been redirected, three disabled and two boarded for compliance verification.
Trump on Wednesday again claimed that Washington has “total control” over the strategic waterway, while Iran continues to link the restoration of full maritime traffic to the lifting of the US naval blockade, sanctions and the unfreezing of its assets.
Trump made the claim in a Truth Social post, repeating a statement he had made to reporters a day earlier as efforts to reach an agreement over the conflict and the future of the strait have failed to make progress.
“The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!” Trump said. He also claimed that the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports “is being called, by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing Iran can do about it”.