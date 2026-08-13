Iran-US War: IRGC General Naqdi Warns Conflict Could Last Until Trump Exits in 2029

The general dismissed the threat of US nuclear strikes, warning it could "end up being a mistake for them". "The morning after they use a bomb, all of America's military bases around the world will be occupied. Today, things are different than World War II. The people of the world have awakened. No one in the world will allow for such a crime to be committed, because the next time it could be them," he said. He added that Iran has no plans to build its own weapons. "Our nuclear bomb is the hearts of the people of the world that we won fighting oppression...There is no need for nuclear bombs. There is no need for slaughter."