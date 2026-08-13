‘Family Killing’ On ChatGPT: Indian-Origin Teen Charged With Double Murder

Indian-origin teenager Arjun Aravind faces charges over the deaths of his mother and younger brother.
Investigators said Aravind searched ChatGPT for fantasies involving killing his family before the incident.
Officers found both victims dead in Acton; Aravind was later arrested in nearby Wayland.
An Indian-origin 17-year-old student in Massachusetts has been charged with the murders of his mother and younger brother, after police found both dead at the family’s home in Acton.
Acton Police charged Arjun Aravind, a student at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, with two counts of murder, along with two counts each of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery. He also faces charges related to the unauthorised use and theft of a motor vehicle, Moneycontrol reported.
Investigators said Aravind had searched on ChatGPT for “fantasies regarding killing his family” before the incident. Police arrested him without incident early Wednesday following an overnight search. Authorities have not disclosed which Indian state the family originally came from.
Discovery and Arrest
The case came to light on Tuesday evening when a tutor arrived at the family’s Martha Lane home shortly after 6.30pm for a scheduled appointment but was unable to enter or contact anyone inside. The tutor then contacted Aravind’s father, who was also unable to reach his wife or children and asked Acton Police to conduct a welfare check.
The father had last seen his wife that morning before leaving for work, while Siddharth was last seen around midday.
Officers who entered the property found both victims dead. Siddharth was found on the first floor, while his mother’s body was discovered in the finished basement. Police said both had suffered apparent trauma. The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death, while investigators are working to establish whether a weapon was involved.
Aravind had reportedly left the residence in his mother’s Honda Accord. Wayland Police later arrested him without incident early Wednesday after responding to an unrelated alarm at a car park and finding him inside the vehicle.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo are overseeing the investigation.
ChatGPT Searches Under Investigation
The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said Aravind had recently displayed “concerning behaviour”, including using the internet and ChatGPT to search for theoretical ideas or fantasies about killing his family.
Prosecutors also said Aravind had used ChatGPT while developing Gothic novel-style stories, creating characters and asking questions about fictional scenarios. Authorities have stressed that the searches do not, by themselves, establish a motive for the killings.
Aravind was expected to appear initially in juvenile court. However, as the juvenile court does not have jurisdiction over murder charges, he will later be arraigned on the murder and related assault charges in district court.
The investigation into the deaths remains ongoing.