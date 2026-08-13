Colombia Declares 'Economic Emergency' After Deadly Earthquake, Announces Relief Measures

Colombia President Abelardo De La Espriella declared an economic emergency following the devastating earthquake and announced relief measures for affected families.
The government will provide utility payment relief, rental subsidies, tax and financial assistance, while a new Milagro Fund will support reconstruction.
International aid and rescue teams are arriving as the death toll rises and search-and-rescue operations continue across affected areas.
Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella declared an economic emergency on Thursday following the devastating earthquake that killed hundreds and left thousands missing, announcing a series of relief and reconstruction measures for affected communities.
However, according to CNN, Colombia began receiving international aid and rescuers after initially refusing some offers in the crucial hours following Monday’s devastating earthquake. As per Reuters, the death toll has now risen to 265.
What Relief Measures Has Colombia Announced?
Espriella announced the economic emergency to take measures that would assist the affected families. “We will implement temporary reliefs on public utility payments, rental subsidies for those who lost their homes, tax and financial reliefs, economic support for the most vulnerable families, and backup mechanisms for affected merchants and small business owners,” he said.
He also announced about the creation of Milagro Fund, which will channel national and international resources for the reconstruction of hospitals, educational centers, housing, roads, airports, and other affected infrastructure.
The government announced they will adopt measures to reactivate the economy, stimulate investment, and generate employment in the hardest-hit territories.
Why Did Colombia Declare An Economic Emergency?
After the 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the nation, at least 250 people were reported dead, and many more injured. Espriella's broader message said his priority is to reduce the burden on affected people, rebuild damaged infrastructure and restore normalcy.
Leaders across the Americas had offered support immediately after the earthquake struck. But Colombia either turned some of them down or limited how they would help, as per CNN. This came withing the critical window of 72 hours for rescuing survivors trapped underneath buildings. Several countries and organisations said they had not received a request for aid from Colombian authorities.
Spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Jens Laerke, told CNN, “If that happens, the United Nations system and humanitarian actors are prepared to provide all the support we can.”
Meanwhile, the Trump Administration has mobilized an immediate response following the devastating earthquake. The Department of State announced $15.5 million in life-saving emergency shelter, food, and protection assistance, in addition to post-earthquake structural assessments.
The Department also activated a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which includes humanitarian experts from across the State Department.
Locals and officials in Colombia have begun a massive search and rescue effort to find survivors. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.4 earthquake occurred primarily due to strike-slip faulting at a depth of approximately 110 kilometres.
In simple terms, a strike-slip earthquake occurs when two blocks of Earth’s crust slide horizontally past one another, rather than moving up or down.