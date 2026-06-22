Who Is Abelardo De La Espriella? Colombia Elects Right-Wing Lawyer As New President

According to Reuters, De La Espriella defeated left-wing senator Ivan Cepeda in Sunday's runoff, winning 49.66% of the vote to Cepeda's 48.7%, based on the national registrar's preliminary tally. The 47-year-old had emerged as the leading candidate in the first round in late May with 43.7% of the vote after gaining popularity earlier in the year through a tough-on-crime message.