Colombia 0-0 Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cordoba's Header Narrowly Misses The Goal

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group K is set for a heart-stopping simultaneous finale as Colombia's "Los Cafeteros" battle Portugal's "A Seleção das Quinas" at Miami Stadium, while DR Congo simultaneously fight Uzbekistan over in Atlanta. The permutations are razor-thin going into this finale. Colombia, currently top of the table with six points, only need a draw to qualify as group winners for the Round of 32. For Roberto Martinez's side, a win is the clear path to secure first place and a more favorable seeding in the knockout stages. Conversely, Portugal are already assured of a knockout berth but are looking to leapfrog their opponents to claim the group title. This first-ever World Cup meeting between the two teams sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the creative genius of Colombia's James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz against the clinical finishing of Portugal's legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. While Colombia have built their success on defensive solidity under manager Néstor Lorenzo, Portugal rely on a possession-heavy approach spearheaded by midfield maestros like Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha. With Ronaldo coming off a dominant brace against Uzbekistan, Colombia’s backline will face their toughest test yet, and a single goal in either venue will instantly rewrite the qualification scenarios for all teams involved. Follow COL vs POR live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jun 2026, 05:13:06 am IST Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' | COL 0-0 POR | The match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami has opened with high intensity. Colombia signaled their intent early when Luis Díaz successfully broke behind João Cancelo on the left flank. He drove a low cross into the box which took a deflection, looping up perfectly for Jhon Córdoba to head toward goal. Unfortunately for the Cafeteros, the effort drifted just over the crossbar, narrowly missing the breakthrough.

28 Jun 2026, 05:02:49 am IST Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off Kicking off to a vibrant atmosphere in Miami, Colombia and Portugal have started their highly anticipated Group K clash. Before the opening whistle, players and fans observed a moment of silence in solidarity with the victims of this week's devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. Colombia, playing from left to right in their iconic yellow, are looking to secure the top spot in the group, while Portugal aims to challenge them in what promises to be an intense encounter.

28 Jun 2026, 04:55:34 am IST Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check POR's Starting XI Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo SUBS: Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Tomas Araujo, Bernardo Silva, Francisco Conceicao, Joao Neves, Samu, Trincao, Goncalo Guedes, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao

28 Jun 2026, 04:52:05 am IST Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check COL's Starting XI Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Deiver Machado; Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias; James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba, Luis Diaz SUBS: Alvaro Montero, David Ospina, Johan Mojica, Willer Ditta, Yerry Mina, Daniel Munoz, Juan Portilla, Juan Quintero, Kevin Castano, Richard Rios, Andres Gomez, Jaminton Campaz, Jorge Carrascal, Juan Hernandez, Luis Suarez

28 Jun 2026, 04:44:06 am IST Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group K Qualification Scenario In Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Colombia has already secured their place in the knockout stage after winning their first two matches. Heading into the final group match, the focus shifts to the battle for the top spot, as Portugal (currently second with four points) face Colombia in a direct decider. Behind them, DR Congo (one point) remain mathematically alive for the third-place qualification spots, needing a win against debutants Uzbekistan (zero points) and a favorable goal-difference swing to keep their hopes of advancing as one of the eight best third-placed finishers alive. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, are aiming for their first point on the global stage to conclude their maiden tournament campaign.

28 Jun 2026, 04:25:31 am IST Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

28 Jun 2026, 04:17:33 am IST Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group K) Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM local time (EDT) / 5:00 AM IST (on June 28) Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami, Florida, United States Referee: Alireza Faghani