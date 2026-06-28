Colombia 0-0 Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cordoba's Header Narrowly Misses The Goal

Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' | COL 0-0 POR |
The match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami has opened with high intensity. Colombia signaled their intent early when Luis Díaz successfully broke behind João Cancelo on the left flank. He drove a low cross into the box which took a deflection, looping up perfectly for Jhon Córdoba to head toward goal. Unfortunately for the Cafeteros, the effort drifted just over the crossbar, narrowly missing the breakthrough.
Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off
Kicking off to a vibrant atmosphere in Miami, Colombia and Portugal have started their highly anticipated Group K clash. Before the opening whistle, players and fans observed a moment of silence in solidarity with the victims of this week's devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. Colombia, playing from left to right in their iconic yellow, are looking to secure the top spot in the group, while Portugal aims to challenge them in what promises to be an intense encounter.
Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check POR's Starting XI
Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo
SUBS: Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Tomas Araujo, Bernardo Silva, Francisco Conceicao, Joao Neves, Samu, Trincao, Goncalo Guedes, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao
Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check COL's Starting XI
Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Deiver Machado; Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias; James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba, Luis Diaz
SUBS: Alvaro Montero, David Ospina, Johan Mojica, Willer Ditta, Yerry Mina, Daniel Munoz, Juan Portilla, Juan Quintero, Kevin Castano, Richard Rios, Andres Gomez, Jaminton Campaz, Jorge Carrascal, Juan Hernandez, Luis Suarez
Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group K Qualification Scenario
In Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Colombia has already secured their place in the knockout stage after winning their first two matches. Heading into the final group match, the focus shifts to the battle for the top spot, as Portugal (currently second with four points) face Colombia in a direct decider. Behind them, DR Congo (one point) remain mathematically alive for the third-place qualification spots, needing a win against debutants Uzbekistan (zero points) and a favorable goal-difference swing to keep their hopes of advancing as one of the eight best third-placed finishers alive. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, are aiming for their first point on the global stage to conclude their maiden tournament campaign.
Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Group Stage (Group K)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM local time (EDT) / 5:00 AM IST (on June 28)
Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami, Florida, United States
Referee: Alireza Faghani
Colombia Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Colombia and Portugal face-off in the Group K decider. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Miami Stadium.