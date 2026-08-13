Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala, Mayor Proposes Pet Ban To Counter Rising Dog Menace

A pitbull attacked Ankit Sabharwal and his wife Shifali while they were inspecting a rental property in Ghuman Nagar, Patiala.
Shifali underwent surgery at a private hospital for multiple injuries, while Sabharwal was treated for bites on his legs and back.
Patiala police registered a case against the dog owner under Section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent conduct.
A pitbull attacked a couple, Ankit Sabharwal and his wife Shifali, in the Ghuman Nagar area on Tuesday evening, according to ANI.
CCTV footage capturing the dog rushing out of a gate and attacking the couple went viral on social media.
The aggrieved couple is undergoing treatment at a private hospital with Shifali undergoing surgery for multiple injuries.
Details Of The Attack
The couple had gone to inspect a rental property with a property dealer when the dog rushed out and attacked them as soon as the gate opened.
The dog first mauled Shifali's arm and then bit Sabharwal on his legs and back when he tried to save his wife.
The property dealer, local residents and a woman from the house tried to fend off the dog with sticks but failed to control it.
"We had gone to inspect the property we were planning to rent. Suddenly, the dog came out and attacked us. My wife suffered multiple injuries and had to undergo surgery. She is still undergoing treatment at the hospital," Sabharwal told ANI.
Official Action And Bans
Patiala police are registering a case against the dog owner under Section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligent conduct with respect to an animal.
In addition to that, Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia said keeping aggressive dog breeds as pets will be banned in the city. The municipal corporation house will reportedly discuss the matter and consider a special resolution.
Patiala municipal corporation commissioner Pooja Grewal said pitbulls cannot be kept as pets under the rules.
"It is very unfortunate. Our teams have already approached the victims. We are checking all the records and will also take action in the matter," Grewal told ANI.
Punjab has recorded a sharp rise in dog bite cases with dog bite cases in the state surging to 3.34 lakh in 2025 from 1.10 lakh in 2020.