Elon Musk Versus OpenAI: Billion-Dollar Trial Begins Over AI’s Soul

Summary of this article
Elon Musk sues OpenAI and Sam Altman, claiming deception over its original nonprofit mission.
Musk seeks to restore OpenAI’s charitable status and remove Altman, forgoing his own damages.
The $852 billion AI rivalry, pitting ChatGPT against Musk’s Grok, raises fears over AI’s existential risks.
A courtroom battle between two of the biggest names in artificial intelligence begins Monday, as Elon Musk takes on OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman in a high-stakes lawsuit that could reshape the future of AI development.
Jury selection is set to start in a federal court across the bay from San Francisco, with Musk—the world’s richest person—accusing Altman of betraying OpenAI’s original nonprofit mission. The trial centers on claims that Altman deceived Musk into investing millions of dollars by promising that the technology would be developed for the benefit of humanity, not private profit.
Musk, who now runs his own AI lab, xAI (maker of the chatbot Grok), co-founded OpenAI in 2015. He left the company several years later. In his lawsuit, he argues that Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman convinced him to back the startup as a nonprofit lab whose technology “would belong to the world.” Instead, Musk alleges, OpenAI created a for-profit subsidiary to raise billions—including major backing from Microsoft—to build data centers and power its breakthrough systems.
The trial is about more than money. Initially seeking up to $134 billion (€114 billion) in damages, Musk has since pledged to redirect any compensation he receives to the OpenAI nonprofit. He is also asking the court to force OpenAI back to its original nonprofit structure and remove Altman and Brockman from leadership.
Observers say the case is also fueled by intense rivalry. OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Musk’s Grok are direct competitors in the booming AI chatbot market. Beyond the personal feud, the trial taps into wider fears that AI could eliminate jobs and pose an existential threat to humanity.
OpenAI, now valued at approximately $852 billion, operates under a hybrid governance model in which its nonprofit foundation controls a for-profit arm. The outcome of the trial could force a major restructuring of one of the most influential companies in the tech world.
The trial is expected to draw intense scrutiny from Silicon Valley, policymakers, and global AI researchers.