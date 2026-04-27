Elon Musk Versus OpenAI: Billion-Dollar Trial Begins Over AI’s Soul

Musk, who now runs his own AI lab, xAI (maker of the chatbot Grok), co-founded OpenAI in 2015. He left the company several years later. In his lawsuit, he argues that Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman convinced him to back the startup as a nonprofit lab whose technology “would belong to the world.” Instead, Musk alleges, OpenAI created a for-profit subsidiary to raise billions—including major backing from Microsoft—to build data centers and power its breakthrough systems.