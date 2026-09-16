EU Associate Membership For Canada: Von Der Leyen Opens Door For Ottawa Amid US Trade Tensions

Ursula von der Leyen says the EU is opening the door for Canada to become its first associate member.
Mark Carney says Canada is seeking a “unique alliance” with the EU rather than membership.
The proposal comes as Canada-US relations face tensions following the collapse of trade talks and tit-for-tat tariffs.
The European Union is opening the door for Canada to become its first “associate member”, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
The status is not set out in the EU treaties, and von der Leyen’s announcement marks a significant shift in EU policy. Reuters reported that the bloc has historically resisted flexible categories and that EU members were lukewarm in reacting to Germany’s May proposal for associate membership for Ukraine as a stepping stone to full accession.
Canada seeks closer EU ties
"Partnerships are a strategic choice for Europe. But they also respond to the fracture in the international rules-based system," von der Leyen said in her annual State of the European Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
"We see the world with the same eyes: from AI to climate change, from the Arctic to geopolitics. And we have stood together: on Ukraine, on defence, on raw materials and on supply chains. But above all...Europe and Canada believe in democracy."
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this week that Canada was seeking a "unique alliance" with the EU but not membership. Von der Leyen invited Carney to join her in Strasbourg and he will make his own address on Thursday.
Carney's European trip follows a historic breakdown in Canada-U.S. relations after trade talks collapsed last month, sparking a series of tit-for-tat tariff measures, Reuters reported.
"I said we must urgently reimagine our partnerships. So, I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU," von der Leyen said.
Cooperation across key sectors
Von der Leyen said the EU and Canada would work together across sectors including manufacturing, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and energy.
"We will work on intelligent manufacturing. We will create a tech alliance. We will integrate defence industrial bases. We will make the Arctic a flagship joint project," she said.
The European Commission president also said the proposed partnership was not directed against another country.
Von der Leyen added "this is a partnership not against anyone else", in a possible effort to avoid antagonising US President Donald Trump.