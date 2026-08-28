Excerpt: Poems From ‘These, My Hands, Aren’t Actually Mine’

D
Durga Prasad Panda
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The poet is fascinated by the ‘intrigue’ a poem creates—that elusive fluidity, mystically beautiful like a dream

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These, My Hands, Arent Actually Mine
These, My Hands, Aren't Actually Mine
Summary of this article

  • The poems in Durga Prasad Panda's These, My Hands, Aren’t Actually Mine (Red River) revel in their own madness.

  • Let the rest of the world follow its own logic, says the poet, who prefers to wander in the wild and the uncharted.

  • This collection is part of the Hummingbirds Chapbook Series edited by Ashwani Kumar. The series is a joint initiative of Red River and Indian Novels Collective.

Door

Over there, the door

Stands like the dilapidated

Skeleton of my dreams.

Besides the sad grammar

Of opening and closing

What else is there to a door?

The door

Just leans upon the burnt bricks

Of our past

Carrying the dead weight

Of history

Upon its hunched shoulders.

(Translated from Odia by the poet)

Hand- 3

On the sleek floor

of your body,

could it be my own hand

that dances in the dark

on its five legs?

A Butterfly In Konark

Hovering lazily

Over

The filigreed

Gyrating bodies on the walls

Of Konark, a vagrant

Polka-dotted

Butterfly sits awestruck

On the taut nipple

Of a voluptuous nautch girl

Wondering

When exactly the flower

Turned so hard!

(Durga Prasad Panda is a bilingual poet, translator and critic)

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