'Indian Literature' Breaks New Ground With Transgender And Non-binary Voices

It speaks volumes about the ‘terrors’ of growing up trans people go through almost invariably regardless of place, race and class they belong to. She also admitted how writing gave her the much needed ‘cathartic’ release, a sense of liberation. It seems to be so true of so many others of her ilk; as academic Manobi Bandyopadhyay says in her memoir, “I write with the belief that it would help society understand people like me better. We are slightly different outwardly, but we are humans just as you are and have the same needs physical and emotional- just as you have”. The desire to become a woman got so strong in Olga B. Aaron that she underwent a marathon ordeal in clinics, hospitals, rounds of doctors, a suicide attempt; finally done with it. These memoirs poignantly portray the trauma of their being trapped in what they call a ‘wrong’ body. Such non-synchronisation between their mental gender and physical gender has invariably led them to live wretched lives. Thus, they carry within them a bitter burden of history consisting of victimisation, body abuse, disrespect, indignity, exclusion, abandonment, invisibilisation and outright violence. With apathetic social attitudes, legal remedies are also hardly a recourse open to them. Editor Sukrita writes, “The gender binary and the system of normative sexual relations that is built upon it are so deeply embedded in the psychology that the implementation of new laws that recognise the rights of LGTBQI people may not be possible”. So, they continue to be subjected to mockery and an unending saga of dehumanisation by an insensitive society surrounding them.