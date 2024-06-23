Boyhood Diary: A Vintage Charm

One of the earliest memories that has remained etched on my mind. Even now it gives me goosebumps. Our school was near a police barrack that frequently saw training camps when platoons of police from other parts of the State pitched tents in rows across the field. A big open-air kitchen was set up beneath a huge banyan tree. During recess, we used to loiter around the area only to be shooed away by the tough, moustached cook, a man with menacing red eyes, beads of sweat gleaming on his bare body. He would pull out a chicken from the coop, his left hand holding the tiny head and the right clutching the rest of the feathered body, would slice the neck with a big kitchen cutter, dropping the severed head in a bucket and releasing the shaking body of the bird into the open. The sight of a headless chicken running around with its decapitated wings for quite some distance before falling down and becoming still, haunts me even now. The very last of the faltering steps the winged bird took virtually resembled the dance of death. It was a gory sight, so spine-chilling to my innocent eyes; also painfully surreal and nightmarish. That was when death, loss, fragility and the utter vulnerability of life began to seep into the soft, impressionable landscape of my consciousness.