30 Dead, Many Trapped: Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Gold Mine Collapse In Central Africa

At least 30 people were killed after an artisanal gold mine collapsed in the Abba region of western Central African Republic.
Heavy rainfall reportedly weakened the soil before the mine collapsed, while rescuers and residents continued searching for people trapped under the debris.
The disaster highlights the persistent safety risks in CAR's artisanal mining sector, where thousands of workers operate in small-scale mines.
An artisanal gold mine collapsed on the morning of Tuesday (local time), in the Abba region of the Nana-Mambéré prefecture in the western Central African Republic, Associated Press reported. At least 30 people have been confirmed dead following the incident.
Heavy rainfall in the region severely weakened the soil. This environmental factor triggered the sudden collapse at the mining site. Dieudonne Youngaina, regional director of mines, confirmed the provisional death toll as recovery efforts commenced.
What Happened In Central African Republic Gold Mine Collapse?
Gagala is situated roughly 300 kilometres (186 miles) northwest of the capital city, Bangui. The victims of the collapse included young labourers who frequently work in these hazardous informal pits. Local rescue teams and community members immediately launched search and rescue operations. Rescue efforts are continuing as other individuals remain trapped under the rubble. They continued to clear debris to locate any missing miners.
According to the sub-prefecture’s deputy mayor, Souleymane Bi, rescuers and local residents spent several hours recovering 30 bodies from the collapsed mine, while miners who sustained injuries were taken for medical treatment, as per AP.
“It is horrible and we are calling for help from organizations and all people of good will to help pull from the hole those who are unable to do so,” Bi said.
Why Are Artisanal Mines So Dangerous In Central African Republic?
Artisanal mining is widespread in the Central African Republic. It serves as a primary source of income for impoverished residents despite the severe safety risks associated with the practice. The gold mining site involved is a low-tech, artisanal mine, meaning it is a small-scale, informal operation with no formal corporate owner or operator.
Artisanal mining accidents are frequent in the Central African Republic, where several thousand workers are engaged in small-scale mining activities. The work poses significant risks, as miners often lack adequate safety equipment, resulting in accidents that can have fatal consequences.
The Central African Republic is rich in natural resources like gold and diamonds. Despite this mineral wealth, it remains one of the poorest and most unstable countries globally.
As of August 19, 2026, the Central African Republic (CAR) Ministry of Mines and Geology has not launched an official safety investigation or released any statements regarding the incident, Mining.com.au reported. Instead, the only official government response has come from state spokesperson Evariste Ngamana, who expressed sympathy to the victims' families and said that authorities are working to provide relief and assistance.
The Nana-Mambéré prefecture has suffered a series of devastating gold mining collapses. In 2026 alone, fatal disasters occurred at the Konyeme site in Baboua on June 9 (at least 8 dead), at the Bé-Mbari site on May 6 (23 dead) and in the village of Ngourroum in mid-March (7 dead).