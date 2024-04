Supporters take part in a support rally for Indian Minister for Science and Technology and Ocean Development Kapil Sabil before he leaves to file his election nomination papers in New Delhi on April 16, 2009. Photo: The India Today Group

Supporters take part in a support rally for Indian Minister for Science and Technology and Ocean Development Kapil Sabil before he leaves to file his election nomination papers in New Delhi on April 16, 2009. Photo: The India Today Group