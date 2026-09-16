Not The Real Thing? Why London's Ganga Aarti On The Thames Is Facing Backlash

Supporters counter that rituals evolve when practised in different cultural or environmental settings and that reproducing every element isn't necessarily the purpose of a symbolic ceremony abroad. In fact, the Chinmaya Mission UK’s website read, “In line with our commitment to protecting the environment, no items, including flowers, idols, or offerings — will be placed in the River Thames during or after the ceremony. We ask all attendees to join us in celebrating with care for this historic waterway and not to place anything in the river.” The aarti itself is much broader than the floating-diya practice and floating lamps are not an indispensable part of every Ganga Aarti.