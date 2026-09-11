9/11 Anniversary: What Happened On September 11, 2001?

Who Carried Out The 9/11 Attacks And Why?

19 young Arabs acting at the behest of Islamist extremists headquartered in distant Afghanistan carried out the attacks. Some had been in the United States for more than a year, mixing with the rest of the population. Though four had training as pilots, most were not well-educated. Most spoke English poorly, some hardly at all. In groups of four or five, carrying with them only small knives, box cutters, and cans of Mace or pepper spray, they had hijacked the four planes and turned them into deadly guided missiles.