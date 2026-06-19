Goans In Zanzibar: Excerpt From Guts, Glory and Empire

Frere thought of the Banias as a constant in the mercantile community of East Africa, but he did not consider them to be permanent residents. ‘Few have their homes anywhere but in India,’ he wrote, and that, ‘they generally go to Africa as young men, and if married rarely, until quite lately, thought of taking their families with them.’ This semi-permanence ensured India remained as primary home or headquarters, and Zanzibar as only a point of contact. Frere would later remark, that for some of these men, ‘trade in E.A seems to have the same charms as colonising has for some of our own countrymen at home.’ It seems absurd that peaceful trade could be compared to military occupation, and yet the commercial domination of Indian merchants was so fierce, so stifling, indigenous populations in Africa thought of it as colonisation without occupation. The oppressive farming of Zanzibar’s Customs House, for instance, was commanded by Jairam Shivji. Because of the sultans’ money-lending arrangements with the Customs House, they fell into deep debt to Jairam. But it was Jairam’s appointed customs agent Luddha, who managed the Customs House, who became invaluable on the island, the go-to man for anything that needed doing both for the British and the sultan.