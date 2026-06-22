Starmer leaves India-UK Relations On Strong Footing For Next UK PM Say Experts

Keir Starmer as British Prime Minister not only oversaw the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India but leaves bilateral relations on a solid footing for his successor to build on, British Indian experts said on Monday.
Starmer’s resignation sets the clock ticking for the Labour Party to elect its new leader, with newly elected Member of Parliament Andy Burnham looking set to take charge at 10 Downing Street in the coming weeks.
“When it comes to India, it is under his prime ministership that the UK-India Free Trade Agreement was signed, something that we started negotiating way back in January 2022,” said Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and co-chair of the India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG).
“India is very, very important to him as a special relationship and a special country where the UK is concerned and always will be... Whoever the next leader of the Labour Party is, they will have India as a top priority and they will see the future of the UK-India relationship between the fifth and sixth largest economies in the world and India, the fastest growing major economy in the world, as being paramount,” he said.
“He promised before the 2024 general election that a Labour government under his premiership would reset the relationship with India, which he achieved. The credit for CETA goes to Keir and, of course, the Indian government as well," he said.
“I think the next Labour prime minister will and should build on that platform of growth, security, clean energy skills, tech, AI, and a deeper strategic partnership with India," he added.
Virendra Sharma, a Labour Party veteran as one of the longest-serving British Indian MPs for the party from Ealing Southall until the last election, felt the “writing was on the wall” for Starmer after the party's disastrous local election performance last month. He called on the next prime minister to learn from Starmer’s tenure and “not repeat those mistakes”.
"I have seen changes within the Labour Party and other governments as well during my 55-year span as an MP. These things happen in politics,” said Sharma.
“I am one of those MPs of Indian origin who always raised the importance of India and Britain, two democratic countries, coming together and taking the FTA forward. There will be no changes on that front.
“I'm confident that the new leader will make sure that the July 15 date (for FTA implementation) is honoured and taken forward,” he said.
Starmer’s resignation opens a leadership election process to run until mid-July, with prospective candidates expected to garner the support of at least 81 MPs to be able to join the contest.
However, with Burnham emerging as a strong favourite with hundreds of Labour members behind his leadership bid, there is a strong likelihood of Starmer’s successor being in place well before the expected September timeline.